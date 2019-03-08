‘Top Chef’ Kentucky: Does Kentucky have a chef in the Macau finale or not?

Fusion cuisine is almost a cliche these days but when the Portuguese colonized Macau it was just a shotgun wedding of different food traditions.
Luckily, for the “Top Chef” Kentucky final four it turns out that there’s very little that won’t meld well with inventive Chinese cooking.
The one thing that won’t work in this week’s challenge is not cooking Chinese enough, which is what gets poor Michelle sent home.
It’s the emotional culmination of an episode that starts with a stinker of a challenge: The chefs have to make something with durian, the fruit so stinky that the it’s banned from lots of public places like the airport.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
This turns out to be one of the hardest Quickfires yet. Kelsey, who says she thinks she “changed this in a diaper form before I left” gives it her best shot but frankly admits she’s going to lose because you can’t fix good food from something you hate.
Eric also hates it, but Michelle and Kentucky Sara kinda get into it. Sara’s bass with vadouvan and durian curry with dinosaur plum (I don’t even know what those are, except for the fish) gets some high marks, but it’s Michelle’s espuma of chilled durian, ice and coconut cream with shrimp ceviche and molho cru sauce that wins the challenge.
Her reward: An extra hour to prep for the Elimination challenge. Padma tells them: “Look to your own heritage and make a dish reflective of that but with Chinese ingredients.”
They have to cook for eight, and will serve in the stunning Cafe 360 in the Macau Tower, which looks like the Space Needle of Macau.
Guest chef Abe Conlon, owner/chef of Fat Rice in Chicago, takes them to Restaurant Litoral for a meal for inspiration.
And when they arrive they are greeted by surprise guests: The mothers of Michelle, Kelsey and Sara, and Eric’s sister! The chefs dig into a Macanese meal, sit down for some meal planning and then shop together, which causes some moments of stress when Kelsey’s mom loses her cart momentarily.
Kelsey, who’s done really well channeling her Gulf Coast connections through a Chinese lens, decides to take serve a low country boil, subbing in Chinese flavors.
Sara will play up her Jewish roots, with a matzo ball soup.
Eric says he wants to do egusi, a spinach stew, from his African cuisine, and decides to dress it up with a fufu dumpling and a kind of fish ball.
Michelle goes with a “cioppino” seafood and bean soup. And she’s plans to make the most of that extra hour.
At the table, the judges include each chef’s relative and the chefs are invited to join in.
Michelle brings out her “cioppino” and they ask her what she thinks. She says she’s worried that she was overly ambitious, that the extra hour let her do too much. And pretty much from that moment, she’s doomed.
Head judge Tom Colicchio asks why no broth, which is typical in, say, soup? And she doesn’t really have a good answer. Behind her back, judge Nilou Motamed and Padma admit they want broth. Tom says the problem is there was “no Chinese flavor at all.”
Sara comes out with her chicken thighs with matzo balls in savory mushroom consomme and Padma tells her mom that “Sara did Kentucky so proud.”
And she does her mom, Bebe, proud too by incorporating her secret trick (club soda) for lighter matzo balls. The judges love the matzo and Sara and her mom go off to celebrate. Meanwhile, the judges are licking the bowls.
“She nailed this,” Tom says. They love the spice of the chili, the sweetness of the fruit that she incorporated from Chinese cuisine.
Which Nilou points out makes sense “for every Jew who’s eaten Chinese food every Christmas.”
That’s a hard act for Eric’s egusi stew with panko fried fufu dumpling and shrimp to follow. After Eric leaves, Nilou says she hated the texture that the spinach had from the chopped seeds mixed in; Tom says the fish balls are too salty.
Kelsey comes out last with her low-country boil with shrimp. Tom and Abe love it, but Padma says it’s too strong “for a whole bowl.”
At judges’ table, Abe says the dish that best “brought heritage and local ingredients into a harmonious dish” was Sara.
Tom, whose wife is Jewish, says he’s had plenty of matzo ball soup but her’s was fantastic.
As Eric puts it: “Old Paducah Broth wins again!” That’s a reference to her previous win with ham and soup beans in the last episode filmed in Kentucky.
The bad new is, someone has to go. The judges hash it over, arguing what they liked and what they didn’t. Which is worse? Eric’s seedy stew or Michelle’s broth-less soup?
It’s her soup. Yep, that extra hour did her in.
As Tom says, “You guys can cook on a world stage. There are no losers right now.”
That leaves three for the finale next week. Or does it??
Tom tells them that only two will be cooking in the finale.
“More work to do,” Eric says.
If last week’s was the last Quickfire, it will be interesting to see how they winnow it down.
Padma tells them they have to cook a “four-course meal of your lives.” Tom gives further hints: “Keep doing what got you here.”
For Eric, that means more of his fascinating African cuisine.
“My four-course meal is going to tell the story of the transatlantic slave trade,” he says.
Well that sounds amazing and ambitious.
But Sara and Kelsey aren’t going to make it easy.
We get a flash of Sara: “If they me it’s not good, I’m going to flip the (bleeping) table.”
Whoever ends up in the finale, it’s going to be “brilliant,” according to one guest judge. “One of the best dishes I’ve eaten this year,” says another.
Just when you think “Top Chef” has no more surprises left: “Boosh!” as Nilou says.
Stay tuned; the “Top Chef” finale airs at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments