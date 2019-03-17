Lexington morning anchor signing off after a decade. Where’s he going next?

DON'T MISS: "The Act" – Patricia Arquette, who recently earned raves for her work in "Escape at Dannemora," delivers another standout performance in this stranger-than-fiction true crime story that made headlines in 2015. She plays Dee Dee Blanchard, the overprotective mother of Gypsy (Joey King) who essentially becomes a prisoner in her own home. The relationship becomes combative when Gypsy pushes for her independence and, ultimately, it leads to murder. The cast also includes Chloe Sevigny and AnnaSophia Robb. (Wednesday, Hulu).