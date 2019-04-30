New wedding show from ‘Queer Eye’ creators seeks Ky. couples who want to get married

Wedding rings Miami Herald file

A new reality TV show about weddings is looking for couples from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana who want to get married.

The Casting Firm, which describes itself as “one of the nation’s most prominent unscripted casting companies,” said “the creators and executive producers of ‘Queer Eye’ are seeking unique and inspiring love stories for a brand-new series.”

Couples must live within a two-hour drive of Cincinnati, according to the casting company.

The casting company said in Facebook posts that it’s looking for couples who want to spend their lives together but haven’t yet gotten married because “life keeps getting in the way,” and even couples who are legally married but never held a celebration.

Couples can apply online at Lovestory.castingcrane.com.

The details of the show haven’t been announced, but if social media posts are any indication, it may follow in the footsteps of the popular “Queer Eye” series.

Last month, the casting company put out calls for “gay men with expertise in weddings, events and catering” and “LGBTQ+ experts” who are wedding stylists, designers, officiants, ceremony planners and relationship experts.