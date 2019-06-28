‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple to wed at Kentucky Castle this weekend. See who’s in town.

Vanderpump Rules stars appear at the Barnstable Brown Gala, talk about Kentucky spinoff Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby party and talked about their upcoming show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby party and talked about their upcoming show.

Stars of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” have made their way to Kentucky for the wedding of two of the show’s costars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwight.

The couple will wed Saturday at The Kentucky Castle, according to Bravo. Cartwright, originally from Winchester, said in a “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show last month she has been wanting to get married at the castle since she was a child.

“I started planning my engagement party and wedding when I was like, 5,” she said, according to People. “I knew, no matter what, I would get married in the castle, so all of the things have to go together.”

When a Twitter user told Taylor this week the wedding venue was “a bit extravagant,” Taylor responded, “Not when your fiance has been dreaming about this place since she was a little girl ... don’t be such a hater.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marrying my best friend in a few days.. #jaxandbrittany pic.twitter.com/iH3QyLNu4m — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 26, 2019

Other stars from the hit Bravo show — a reality series chronicling the lives of restaurant employees in West Hollywood striving for careers in show business —in Kentucky include Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz, according to social media accounts.

Several of the stars have posted photos on Instagram of their rooms and views at the Kentucky Castle, where they seem to be staying. Tom Schwartz and Schroeder’s Instagram accounts even shows them taking in the scene at Lexington’s Thoroughbred Park.

Taylor and Cartwright previously starred in a 2017 spinoff called “Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky,” in which the couple went back to Cartwright’s family farm.

The soon-to-be-wed couple arrived back in Kentucky earlier this week, and have gone to a little league game for Cartwright’s nephew and gotten their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse, according to Taylor’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Lexington’s Martine’s Pastries said earlier this week it is working the wedding, posting an Instagram video with cakes from the shop.

Taylor responded to the video, “I don’t think I have ever seen cakes like this before! Absolutely stunning.”

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass will officiate Saturday’s wedding, according to ET Online. Bass and Taylor are business partners in several ventures, the website reported.

But the wedding may be without the leading lady from “Vanderpump Rules.” According to Hollywood Life Wednesday, Lisa Vanderpump is undecided on attending the wedding due to the recent death of her mother. Vanderpump is a restaurateur who previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Jeff Ruby, of Lexington’s new downtown restaurant Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, even invited Taylor and Cartwright to “continue the royal treatment” at his restaurant. He tagged famed couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the post, perhaps wishing that they will be in Kentucky for the wedding.

Teigen and Legend faced off against “Vanderpump Rules” stars during an episode of “Family Feud” earlier this month, according to Bravo.

Congrats to @mrjaxtaylor & @BNCartwright of @VanderpumpRules on their upcoming nuptials at @thecastlepost! While you’re in Lexington, continue the royal treatment at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Lexington! We’d love to have you all! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) June 25, 2019

To follow along with images and videos of the wedding activities, follow the hashtag #JaxGotItWright on Instagram and Twitter.