Thousands lose power in storm. It might take a while to get it back.

More than 100,000 Kentucky Utilities and LG&E customers were without power as of just before 10 p.m. Friday.
About 50,000 of them were in Fayette County, and about 12,000 were in Woodford County, said KU spokesman Daniel Lowry.
He did not have an estimate for when most customers’ power would be restored.
“All of our crews are going to be working overnight,” he said. “You’re talking about so many outages over such a scattered area.”
He said it is “very possible” some people might not have power all night.
Hundreds of outages were reported as a result of strong winds, downed trees and lightning strikes brought on by strong storms on Friday.
Lowry said that the effort to restore electricity could be further hampered by more storms coming through.
“This is a pretty major storm,” he said.
Lowry said “it has been a while” since the company experienced an outage of this scale.
KU and LG&E customers can find out more details about when electricity could be restored by viewing the company’s outage map.
KU customers weren’t the only ones affected.
As of about 10 p.m., Blue Grass Energy said it had 5,840 members without power, down from more than 10,000 at 6 p.m.
“Currently, barring no more significant damage, we expect it to be sometime Sunday before all members have power restored,” the Blue Grass Energy said in a Facebook post.
The cooperative said its system sustained significant damage, and that it was having trouble getting to areas with outages because of impassable roads and muddy conditions.
Comments