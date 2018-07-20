Severe storms are likely in Central Kentucky. When, where and how bad?

Severe storms with hail and potentially tornadoes could hit Central Kentucky Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service reported Lexington has an “enhanced” potential for severe storms all of Friday. The weather service risk ranking was set at level 3 out of 5 for severity. The potential for dangerous storms is higher in areas west, including Louisville, Bowling Green and Owensboro. The region is a level up with a moderate chance for severe weather.
The first wave of strong thunderstorms began around 7:45 a.m. Friday in Fayette and other counties. By 8:30 a.m., there were multiple trees reported down on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 99 near the Clays Ferry exit. At least one tree was in one lane of traffic, slowing travel.
As the day progresses into the afternoon and night, the threat for severe storms increases, the weather service reported. It said to be prepared for numerous thunderstorms with frequent lightning, large hail up to 2 inches, wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and a few tornadoes.
The Lexington area will be at its greatest risk around 8 p.m. Friday, the weather service reported.
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the weekend could lead to high water and flash flooding, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the weekend, Bailey said.
Bailey said severe weather is possible Saturday, but the main threat will occur Friday.
Areas of Eastern Kentucky could also receive strong storms Friday, though they aren’t projected to be as severe as the central and western portions of the state. Showers and isolated or scattered severe storms are expected to begin between 5 and 7 p.m. in Eastern Kentucky, according to the weather service.
