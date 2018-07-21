39,000 in Lexington still without power as region cleans up from violent storms

More than 39,000 Kentucky Utilities customers — homes and businesses — remained without power in Fayette County on Saturday morning following several rounds of violent storms that swept through the area in the previous 24 hours, the utility reported on its website. In neighboring Woodford County, the number was 11,692 customers.
“We are unable to accurately gauge an estimated restoration time. We are working to get everyone back on as quickly and safely as we can.,” KU wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
Hundreds of outages were reported around Central Kentucky as a result of strong winds, downed trees and lightning strikes brought on by the strong storms. Blue Grass Energy in Nicholasville reported that it had 4,643 members without power Saturday morning, with some in Franklin, Woodford, Anderson and Mercer counties not expected to be restored until Sunday.
Many neighborhoods woke Saturday, if they had gotten much sleep at all, to cleanup work, facing tree limbs and other debris in their yards and driveways. In a tweet, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said, “Police officers continue to direct traffic at 21 intersections where lights are out or downed trees or electric wires still pose dangers. Street crews are clearing the roads as soon as electric wires are cleared.”
The Lexington Public Library said its Eastside and Village branches would be closed Saturday due to a lack of power. The city of Lexington’s Lakeside Golf Course remained closed due to scattered debris, and Jacobson Park and Shillito Park also were without power, city parks officials said.
In Versailles, toppled trees crushed the fences around a half-dozen yards at the nonprofit Woodford Humane Society, where the 30 to 40 dogs are exercised and allowed to relieve themselves. The estimated cost of replacing them is $8,000 to $10,000, which the humane society does not have, said spokeswoman Beth Oleson.
“It’s a big hit for us,” said Oleson at the darkened animal shelter, where power still had not been restored Saturday morning. “We do have our normal fundraising goals and budget, but that doesn’t include these big unexpected expenses. We’ve already had to field a few major expenses this year like the air conditioning system and absorbing the animals from a few hoarding situations.”
