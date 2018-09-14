Man allegedly tried to take photos up woman’s skirt at Lexington Kroger

Last month, he was accused of trying to make a woman strip at gunpoint during a robbery. Now he’s accused of trying to take photos or video up a woman’s skirt at a Lexington Kroger.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that on Sept. 4, she was shopping at the Kroger on Euclid Avenue when a man in the coffee aisle “asked her a question about what kind of coffee to purchase.”
The woman said she walked up to the man, later identified as Kameron Murray, 20, and he ”squatted down near one of the shelves” while he “continued to ask her questions.”
“The victim stated she became uncomfortable with the conversation and left the aisle,” according to the complaint. “The victim was approached by a store employee who advised her the suspect was using a cellphone to take pictures or a video up her skirt as she was speaking to him.”
Police said the man had previously tried to get a job at that store, but he wasn’t hired. The store employee told police that the man’s name might be “Kam.”
Police reviewed video surveillance and saw the suspect leaving in a car registered to Kameron Murray, and the victim identified Murray as the suspect when shown a group of photos, the court documents state.
This isn’t Murray’s first brush with authorities in recent weeks.
On Aug. 21, WKYT-TV reported that a woman told police she had been riding with Murray when he took her purse, pointed a gun at her and told her to get undressed.
Instead, the woman jumped out of the car and called police outside the Speedway on North Broadway. While police were still there with the woman, they said Murray came back and threw the gun, which was stolen, out the window when he saw them.
Murray was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (the gun) in that case, court records show.
And on the afternoon of Aug. 11, a man and his sister told officers that they had been walking on Elm Tree Lane when Murray drove past them then did a U-turn and got out of his vehicle. The man said Murray, who he said had previously threatened to kill him in Bowling Green, pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him before driving away, according to a complaint warrant filed in Fayette District Court.
Murray is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in that case.
He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Murray was released from the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday on $5,000 bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to “stay out of all Kroger stores,” court records show.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on the voyeurism charge on Oct. 17.
