She, friends wanted to shop in Lexington with robbery cash, polica Now, she’ll star in a murder trial.

The 19-year-old woman accused of setting up the robbery and killing of a Pizza Hut delivery driver to get money for shopping will go to trial after the victim’s family, prosecutors and the defense failed to reach a plea agreement.

Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate has set a new March trial date for Victorya Paige Young, one of five defendants in the 2016 robbery and shooting death of Jared Banta in Frankfort. Young and two other women convicted in the case hoped to get money to shop in Lexington, according to court records.





Young, 19, of Frankfort, is charged with complicity to murder, a capital offense, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

Under Kentucky law, complicity to a crime is treated the same as having committed the crime and is subject to the same penalty.

She is accused of luring Banta to Country Hills Apartments, 565 Schenkel Lane, by telling him she wanted to purchase marijuana. Young reportedly got into the front seat of Banta’s vehicle, and shortly after, Krishaun Mays, 19, and Kedrick Burton, 22, got into the back seat. The two men allegedly robbed Banta at gunpoint, with Mays accused of firing a fatal shot into Banta’s torso. Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery, both 20, waited in Young’s vehicle.

His body was discovered in the vehicle the following morning.

Following the postponement of Young’s August trial, criminal mediation was suggested by appointed prosecutor Ronnie Goldy in the hope that a plea agreement could be reached.

Retired Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Roger Crittenden mediated with Young, her attorney, Banta’s family and Goldy in an out-of-court conference, but the parties were unable to concur.

“We just couldn’t agree on a sentence,” Goldy told The State Journal.

Goldy confirmed that both Kennedy and Montgomery will testify at Young’s March 11 trial.

The judge also set Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. for a hearing on a motion for suppression that defense attorney Ted Shouse is expected to file.

“I anticipate only one motion — a suppression motion on Young’s statement to police,” Shouse said.

On Wednesday, Kennedy was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to murder, a Class D felony, and first-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony.

Montgomery was given a 10-year prison term in March, was shock probated in May and sent to a dual-diagnosis rehabilitation program.

Burton is charged with complicity to murder, a capital offense, and complicity to robbery, a Class B felony. Mays is charged with murder, a capital offense, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

According to Goldy, Young will be tried before Burton and Mays, who will be tried together on May 6.