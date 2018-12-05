Here’s how a Lexington police horse prevented serious injury in fall. He is recovering quickly.

A Lexington police horse whose leg was trapped for more than an hour in an uncovered utility hole on East Sixth Street will make a full recovery, a surgeon at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital said Wednesday.
The 17-year-old horse, Yoder, was sent to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital Tuesday night after crews worked for more than an hour rescuing him from the hole.
X-rays later revealed that the horse did not have any broken bones, only cuts and abrasions. Vets at the hospital said Yoder could be released by Thursday.
“I was relieved and grateful for the teamwork that was displayed by the three vets that were on scene as well as the fire department and other officers who were there to assist,” Davis said Wednesday.
Brett Woodie, an equine surgeon at Rood & Riddle, said Yoder is doing great and credited his calmness for helping him get out of a “life-threatening situation.” Woodie said Yoder could be back to his full self in one or two weeks.
“So far he has come out very well. It’s a tribute to all the individuals who took care of him on sight, as well the horse,” Woodie said. “He remained very calm, which was key to him doing so well.”
Comments