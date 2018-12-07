Former Fayette educator sentenced in second county in student rape case

Former Fayette County educator Lindsey Banta Jarvis was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for third-degree rape of a male student younger than 16.
The Fayette Circuit Court sentence on a charge of third-degree rape will run concurrently with an 18-month sentence Jarvis received Wednesday in Woodford County on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy with the same student.
Jarvis, 28, was scheduled to begin serving her sentence Friday night when she reports to the Woodford County jail
Jarvis and her attorney, Jim Lowry, had no comment following Friday’s sentencing before retired Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Clark. He is temporarily on the bench after Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine was elected last month to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Jarvis pleaded guilty in September to charges in both Fayette and Woodford counties. The maximum penalty for third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy is one to five years in prison.
The school district where the boy attended and county of residence have not been released.
Jarvis, a former para-educator (sometimes referred to as an instructional assistant or aide) resigned last year from the Fayette County schools. Before that, she worked in the Woodford school district as a social studies teacher.
The investigation began in August 2016 when a Versailles police officer found Jarvis and the boy, then 15, in a car at 1:17 a.m. at a Woodford County park.
The patrol officer learned the boy had sneaked out of his home without permission to meet Jarvis, who is married. Further investigation revealed the two had become friends, began texting each other and then began a sexual relationship.
The two would meet in parks taking precautions that no one would see them together, court records say. On three occasions, Jarvis drove the boy to her Lexington home, where they would have sex.
The boy gave Lexington police details of the interior of the Jarvis house, including the entrance, stairs, bedroom and master bathroom, a police affidavit said.
Comments