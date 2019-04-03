Latest News

Missing Kentucky teen found in Alabama after Amber Alert issued

Lauryn Sizemore went missing March 30 and may be with her step-grandfather.
Lauryn Sizemore went missing March 30 and may be with her step-grandfather. Dawson Springs Police

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing Kentucky teen has been canceled.

Lauryn Sizemore, 16, was found in Orange Beach, Ala., according to Kentucky Emergency Management.

When the Amber Alert was issued, it was reported that Sizemore was last seen in her Dawson Springs home in the early morning hours of March 30. Dawson Springs is in Western Kentucky near Madisonville and Hopkinsville.

Investigators believed at that time that she may be with her step-grandfather, 55-year-old Glen Eugene Harper.

When Sizemore was found in Alabama, a “suspect” was detained, but their name has not been released, according to state emergency management.

  Comments  

Read Next

Reports: Police to learn if teen found in Northern Kentucky area is missing Illinois child

Latest News

Reports: Police to learn if teen found in Northern Kentucky area is missing Illinois child

The FBI has not confirmed reports that the boy who was found might be Timmothy Pitzen.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service