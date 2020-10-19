2013’s ‘Best Spirit in the World’ will be available nationwide for the first time ever

Another annual whiskey release is about to hit stores and this year, for the first time ever, it will be available in all 50 states, including at the distillery in downtown Louisville.

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength bourbon goes on sale Nov. 1. Only 17,400 bottles of the limited release will be available.

Like regular Angel’s Envy, it is bourbon finished in Portuguese port wine casks. But this version is released at 120.4 proof rather than the 86.6 proof of regular Angel’s Envy.

The resulting spirit has a nose of apricot and plums, baking spices, brown sugar, vanilla, oak and leather, with bing cherry on the nose and palate, according to the tasting notes. The whiskey also has notes of salted chocolate, orange peel and cedar, with a tannic finish.

This is the ninth edition of Cask Strength; it has a suggested retail price of about $200.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Angel’s Envy brand was created by the late master distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son, Wes. Cask Strength was named the “Best Spirit in the World” by F. Paul Pacult’s “Spirit Journal” in 2013.