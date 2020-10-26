Maker’s Mark releasing second special bottle to raise money for disabled jockeys

Maker’s Mark is releasing a special bottle to commemorate the return of the Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships to Keeneland on Nov. 6-7. The championships, like Keeneland’s recently concluded Fall Meet, are closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The white bottle will feature purple wax on top and a green wax seal embossed with Keeneland’s logo. The label is a blend of Breeders’ Cup and Keeneland logos.

The limited edition bottle, which goes on sale at select local retailers around Kentucky on Oct. 30, will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, which provides financial support for about 60 former jockeys who suffered catastrophic on-track injuries.

“On behalf of the men and women that the PDJF serves, we are grateful for the support of Keeneland and Maker’s Mark for making the PDJF the charity beneficiary of the sales of these bottles commemorating the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said PDJF President Nancy LaSala.

This is the second Maker’s Mark commemorative this year to aid the fund. One released before the Keeneland Summer Meet in July sold out quickly, according to the news release.

“This gorgeous Maker’s Mark bottle is a wonderful way for our fans to celebrate the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland and to benefit the important work of the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund,” said Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason, in the news release. “We especially thank our partner, Maker’s Mark, for their decades-long support of Keeneland and Thoroughbred racing.”

Maker’s Mark, a premium bourbon distillery in Loretto, has released dozens of special edition bottles celebrating racing and Kentucky sports, raising money for a variety of non-profit organizations.

If you’re a hard-core bottle collector and feeling especially charitable, you can also get a separate Breeders’ Cup Maker’s Mark bottle featuring the visage of Ted Bassett, the former longtime Keeneland president. That bottle is available only online at breederscup.com for $400. The proceeds benefit Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America’s COVID-19 relief efforts supporting industry stakeholders most in need.