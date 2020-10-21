Restaurants News & Trends
Breeders’ Cup may be closed to fans, but the Feeders’ Cup isn’t, so bring an appetite
The Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships are returning to Keeneland but without spectators.
However, there will be one event that fans can get in on: The return of the Feeders’ Cup.
Unlike the original version, which featured food trucks at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, this year’s version will be at local restaurants, which will serve a variety of internationally themed dishes.
Organizer Kip Cornett said that 32 restaurants in and around Lexington are participating. Many will begin serving the specials on Oct. 28 and have them on the menu through the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 6 and 7, he said.
And if you’re bummed because you can’t actually go to the races this time, keep in mind that the championships will be returning to Keeneland in 2022.
Feeders’ Cup menu
PORTOFINO – ENGLAND
Halibut Wellington Risotto, seasoned with porcini Dijon, wrapped in sliced prosciutto and puff pastry. Served over English pea and mushroom risotto. ($39)
BOURBON N’ TOULOUSE – PERU
A classic Peruvian dish with shredded chicken in a spicy cream sauce with Aji Amarillo Peppers, ground walnuts and Parmesan cheese topped with boiled egg slices and black olives served over white rice. ($9)
FAVOR – ARGENTINA
Appetizer: Empanadas of dry-aged beef, smoked paprika, hard boiled egg, green olive ($9)
Entrée: Choripan – Pastured pork chorizo, chimichurri, red onion curtido with crusty bread ($12)
Dessert: Alfajores – Assorted dulche de leche sandwich cookies ($3)
TACHIBANA – JAPAN
Shoyu Ramen – soy sauce flavored ($10), Miso Ramnen – soybean paste flavor($10), Tonkotsu Ramen – Pork Bones flavor ($12), Kaisen Tonkotsu Ramen – with various seafood ($14)
SORELLA GELATERIA - INTERNATIONAL
Artisan gelato including flavors like Argentina’s Intense Dulce Leche, Australia’s Lemingtons, UAE’s Saffron White chocolate, New Zealand’s Roasted Blueberry Sorbetto, South Africa’s Amarula Custard and more.
SCHOOL – JAPAN
Wagyu Sukiyaki Hotpot – thinly-sliced Wagyu beef, assorted vegetables and tofu, cooked in sweet and salty soy based broth. ($45)
Sushi & Tempura Combination – 8 pieces of sushi, including Wagyu sushi, assorted vegetables and shrimp tempura ($45)
CORTO LIMA – BRAZIL
Brazilian Fejoada: Black bean stew, pork, crispy kale, pico de gallo. ($16)
Caipirinha: Cahaca, lime and demerara ($9)
KISMET AT THE BURL – JAPAN
Ramen with Tamago, Chasu, Moyashi, Seaweed, Corn and Butter ($12)
WINDY CORNER – IRELAND
Irish Stew with Kentucky lamb, ($8)
Bangers and mash with Guinness onion gravy, ($12)
Dublin Coddie Po Boy – Irish sausage, thick-cut bacon, crispy shredded potatoes, caramelized whiskey onions, white cheddar and brown mustard ($12)
BAZAAR – JAPAN
Tempura fried chicken taco, topped with peanut ginger slaw, drizzled with Yum Yum sauce ($4.50)
BROOMWAGON – USA
Arbol Chili Mac – local beef based spicy chili on top of slow cooked Mac N Cheese. ($9)
Kentucky Pumpkin Patch float of longneck Ale-8-On poured over Graeter’s Pumpkin ice cream ($5.50)
DUDLEY’S – PERU
Shrimp Ceviche with red onion, aji armarollo, cilantro, lime, crisp sweet potato ($19)
ZIM’S AND THIRSTY FOX – AUSTRALIA
Australia’s Famous Burger with Lot – The giant Aussie burger: Two quarter-pound Stonecross beef patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato, onions pickles, beetroot, fresh pineapple, our Kentucky BBQ sauce with Fries ($15)
Pavlova-Meringue shell filled with passion fruit mousse, blueberries, black berry sauce and whipped cream ($6)
HONEYWOOD – JAPAN
Nku-Dango Japanese pork meatballs with tore glaze and cabbage salad. ($12)
Matcha Amasake Pudding. ($8)
Chicken Katsu Sandwich – Crispy panko fried chicken, sorghum ginger slaw, mayo on homemade Japanese milk bread.($14)
WALLACE STATION – UAE
Crispy chicken Tawook rolled in scratch-made pita with Toum garlic spread, shredded lettuce, house pickled turnips, tomato and pickles ($9)
MIDWAY BAKERY & CAFÉ – GERMANY & UAE
Maamoul cookies filed with dates and nuts ($2)
Deutsche Kurbiscremesuppe – German-style pumpkin soup made with Happy Jack’s pumpkins ($5.99)
Heibe Schokoalde – German hot chocolate made with semi-dark chocolate, cream and milk ($3.99)
SMITHTOWN SEAFOOD – BRAZIL, ARGENTINA & PERU
Brazil’s Moqueca Bahiana – fish of the day with shrimp, mussels in a coconut borth with tomate, lime, onions, pepper and cilantro. ($18)
Argentina – Empanadas Humitas – a turnover stuffed with crab, corn, and mozzarella served with a red chimichurri. (2 for $10)
Peru’s Peruvian Ceviche with Tiger Milk Swordfish cured with lime, chiles, red onions, cilantro, served with sweet potatoes and crunchy corn nuts. ($14)
HOLLY HILL INN – FRANCE
Tribute to the French Horse country offering a four ($55) or seven ($80) course meal. Featuring three entrees – Poulet Valee D’Auge – Farmer Joe’s Hen, braised with apples, mushrooms, calvados, cider and cream. Marmite Dieppoise – lobster, scallops. Julienne of leek, celery, fennel, Wise Bird cider, fumet and double cream. Joue de Bouef – Stonecross beef cheeks, marinated in cider and slow cooked with warm spices, apples, carrots, baby onions, jus
BHG – JAPAN
“The Breeders’ Cup Roll” – Cripsy tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice; topped with spicy crab meat salad, tempura crunch, unagi sauce and rainbow microgreens ($13)
COUNTY CLUB – CANADA
Poutine – French fries with cheese curds, gravy, home cured Canadian Bacon, spicy maple syrup and scallions. Namaimo Bars – Graham coconut almond crumb, custard and chocolate ganache
OSCAR DIGGS – GERMANY
Pretzel-crushed schnitzel with an Octoberfest mustard sauce and a side of German potato salad. Apple strudel desserts paired with German heritage craft beers. ($13)
JEFF RUBY – JAPAN
Extremely rare A5 Japanese Wagyu – the highest quality beef in the world and seasonal accompaniments. Market priced by the ounce.
MARTINE’S – FRANCE
Croque Monsieur ($9.45) with French Onion soup ($4.50) and Crème Brulee for dessert ($4.25)
PASTA GARAGE – VENEZUELA
Pabellon Noodle – red pepper-infused fettucine topped with shredded beef, black beans with fried plantains. Quesillo Venezolano custard for dessert.
THE SAGE RABBIT – PERU
Escabeche de Pesacado with Papas Fritas with a chili lime aioli. ($23)
PALMER’S FRESH GRILLE – USA
Palmer’s Bone In Chop, whipped potato, country apples with Kentucky bourbon maple glaze ($21.90)
AZUR – PERU
Peruvian fried rice with galbi style shrimp and aji Amarollo sauce ($24)
CRANK & BOOM – GERMANY & IRELAND
Bienestich Sundae – Made with chunks of gooey butter cake, Vanilla Bean ice cream an topped with roasted almonds, honeycomb pieces, whipped cream and salted caramel sauce ($8)
Irish Cream Dreams Cocktail – Bailey’s Irish Cream, dark chocolate truffle ice cream, chocolate milk, fresh raspberry sauce, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream and graham crumbs. ($10)
MIDDLE FORK – ARGENTINA
Wood-fired Pork Belly with burnt brown sugar, orange confit and thyme ($35)
Smokey Dulce de Leche Flan with whipped cream ($14)
“The Mallmann” Argentinian mint julep with Cynar, Rye, Grapefruit, cane syrup and ango ($15)
EPPING’S ON EASTSIDE – ENGLAND
English Bangers and Mashed Potatoes – house-made bangers with garlic-whipped potatoes, sautéed snap peas and pan gravy ($27)
COLE’S - ARGENTINA
Seared Beer Shoulder Tender – marinated shoulder tender, house spice blend, roasted baby potatoes, grilled fall vegetables and chimchurri ($30)
