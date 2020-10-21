Breeders’ Cup may be closed to fans, but the Feeders’ Cup isn’t, so bring an appetite

The Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships are returning to Keeneland but without spectators.

However, there will be one event that fans can get in on: The return of the Feeders’ Cup.

Unlike the original version, which featured food trucks at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, this year’s version will be at local restaurants, which will serve a variety of internationally themed dishes.

Organizer Kip Cornett said that 32 restaurants in and around Lexington are participating. Many will begin serving the specials on Oct. 28 and have them on the menu through the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 6 and 7, he said.

And if you’re bummed because you can’t actually go to the races this time, keep in mind that the championships will be returning to Keeneland in 2022.

Feeders’ Cup menu

PORTOFINO – ENGLAND

Halibut Wellington Risotto, seasoned with porcini Dijon, wrapped in sliced prosciutto and puff pastry. Served over English pea and mushroom risotto. ($39)

BOURBON N’ TOULOUSE – PERU

A classic Peruvian dish with shredded chicken in a spicy cream sauce with Aji Amarillo Peppers, ground walnuts and Parmesan cheese topped with boiled egg slices and black olives served over white rice. ($9)

FAVOR – ARGENTINA

Favor Kitchen will have Choripan – Pastured pork chorizo, chimichurri, red onion curtido with crusty bread. Favor Kitchen

Appetizer: Empanadas of dry-aged beef, smoked paprika, hard boiled egg, green olive ($9)

Entrée: Choripan – Pastured pork chorizo, chimichurri, red onion curtido with crusty bread ($12)

Dessert: Alfajores – Assorted dulche de leche sandwich cookies ($3)

Favor Kitchen’s Dessert: Alfajores – Assorted dulche de leche sandwich cookies. Favor Kitchen

TACHIBANA – JAPAN

Shoyu Ramen – soy sauce flavored ($10), Miso Ramnen – soybean paste flavor($10), Tonkotsu Ramen – Pork Bones flavor ($12), Kaisen Tonkotsu Ramen – with various seafood ($14)

SORELLA GELATERIA - INTERNATIONAL

Artisan gelato including flavors like Argentina’s Intense Dulce Leche, Australia’s Lemingtons, UAE’s Saffron White chocolate, New Zealand’s Roasted Blueberry Sorbetto, South Africa’s Amarula Custard and more.

SCHOOL – JAPAN

Wagyu Sukiyaki Hotpot – thinly-sliced Wagyu beef, assorted vegetables and tofu, cooked in sweet and salty soy based broth. ($45)

Sushi & Tempura Combination – 8 pieces of sushi, including Wagyu sushi, assorted vegetables and shrimp tempura ($45)

CORTO LIMA – BRAZIL

Brazilian Fejoada: Black bean stew, pork, crispy kale, pico de gallo. ($16)

Caipirinha: Cahaca, lime and demerara ($9)

KISMET AT THE BURL – JAPAN

Ramen with Tamago, Chasu, Moyashi, Seaweed, Corn and Butter ($12)

WINDY CORNER – IRELAND

Windy Corner will have the Dublin Coddie Po Boy – Irish sausage, thick cut bacon, crispy shredded potatoes, caramelized whiskey onions, white cheddar and brown mustard. Windy Corner

Irish Stew with Kentucky lamb, ($8)

Bangers and mash with Guinness onion gravy, ($12)

Dublin Coddie Po Boy – Irish sausage, thick-cut bacon, crispy shredded potatoes, caramelized whiskey onions, white cheddar and brown mustard ($12)

BAZAAR – JAPAN

Tempura fried chicken taco, topped with peanut ginger slaw, drizzled with Yum Yum sauce ($4.50)

BROOMWAGON – USA

Arbol Chili Mac – local beef based spicy chili on top of slow cooked Mac N Cheese. ($9)

Kentucky Pumpkin Patch float of longneck Ale-8-On poured over Graeter’s Pumpkin ice cream ($5.50)

DUDLEY’S – PERU

Shrimp Ceviche with red onion, aji armarollo, cilantro, lime, crisp sweet potato ($19)

Zim’s Cafe will have Australia’s Famous Burger with Lot – The giant Aussie burger: Two quarter-pound Stonecross beef patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato, onions pickles, beetroot, fresh pineapple, our Kentucky BBQ sauce with Fries. Zim's Cafe

ZIM’S AND THIRSTY FOX – AUSTRALIA

Australia’s Famous Burger with Lot – The giant Aussie burger: Two quarter-pound Stonecross beef patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato, onions pickles, beetroot, fresh pineapple, our Kentucky BBQ sauce with Fries ($15)

Pavlova-Meringue shell filled with passion fruit mousse, blueberries, black berry sauce and whipped cream ($6)

HONEYWOOD – JAPAN

Honeywood’s Chicken Katsu Sandwich – Crispy panko fried chicken, sorghum ginger slaw, mayo on homemade Japanese milk bread. Honeywood

Nku-Dango Japanese pork meatballs with tore glaze and cabbage salad. ($12)

Matcha Amasake Pudding. ($8)

Chicken Katsu Sandwich – Crispy panko fried chicken, sorghum ginger slaw, mayo on homemade Japanese milk bread.($14)

WALLACE STATION – UAE

Wallace Station will offer crispy chicken Tawook rolled in scratch made pita with Toum garlic spread, shredded lettuce, house pickled turnips, tomato and pickles. Wallace Station

Crispy chicken Tawook rolled in scratch-made pita with Toum garlic spread, shredded lettuce, house pickled turnips, tomato and pickles ($9)

MIDWAY BAKERY & CAFÉ – GERMANY & UAE

Maamoul cookies filed with dates and nuts ($2)

Deutsche Kurbiscremesuppe – German-style pumpkin soup made with Happy Jack’s pumpkins ($5.99)

Heibe Schokoalde – German hot chocolate made with semi-dark chocolate, cream and milk ($3.99)

SMITHTOWN SEAFOOD – BRAZIL, ARGENTINA & PERU

Brazil’s Moqueca Bahiana – fish of the day with shrimp, mussels in a coconut borth with tomate, lime, onions, pepper and cilantro. ($18)

Argentina – Empanadas Humitas – a turnover stuffed with crab, corn, and mozzarella served with a red chimichurri. (2 for $10)

Peru’s Peruvian Ceviche with Tiger Milk Swordfish cured with lime, chiles, red onions, cilantro, served with sweet potatoes and crunchy corn nuts. ($14)

HOLLY HILL INN – FRANCE

Holly Hill Inn will have Poulet Valee D’Auge – Farmer Joe’s Hen, braised with apples, mushrooms, calvados, cider and cream. Holly Hill Inn

Tribute to the French Horse country offering a four ($55) or seven ($80) course meal. Featuring three entrees – Poulet Valee D’Auge – Farmer Joe’s Hen, braised with apples, mushrooms, calvados, cider and cream. Marmite Dieppoise – lobster, scallops. Julienne of leek, celery, fennel, Wise Bird cider, fumet and double cream. Joue de Bouef – Stonecross beef cheeks, marinated in cider and slow cooked with warm spices, apples, carrots, baby onions, jus

BHG – JAPAN

Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s Aqua Sushi will have “The Breeders’ Cup Roll” – Cripsy tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice; topped with spicy crab meat salad, tempura crunch, unagi sauce and rainbow microgreens. BHG Aqua Sushi

“The Breeders’ Cup Roll” – Cripsy tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice; topped with spicy crab meat salad, tempura crunch, unagi sauce and rainbow microgreens ($13)

COUNTY CLUB – CANADA

Poutine – French fries with cheese curds, gravy, home cured Canadian Bacon, spicy maple syrup and scallions. Namaimo Bars – Graham coconut almond crumb, custard and chocolate ganache

OSCAR DIGGS – GERMANY

Pretzel-crushed schnitzel with an Octoberfest mustard sauce and a side of German potato salad will be available at Oscar Diggs. Oscar Diggs

Pretzel-crushed schnitzel with an Octoberfest mustard sauce and a side of German potato salad. Apple strudel desserts paired with German heritage craft beers. ($13)

JEFF RUBY – JAPAN

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse will offer extremely rare A5 Japanese Wagyu – the highest quality beef in the world. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Extremely rare A5 Japanese Wagyu – the highest quality beef in the world and seasonal accompaniments. Market priced by the ounce.

MARTINE’S – FRANCE

Croque Monsieur ($9.45) with French Onion soup ($4.50) and Crème Brulee for dessert ($4.25)

PASTA GARAGE – VENEZUELA

Pasta Garage will offer Pabellon Noodle – red pepper-infused fettucine topped with shredded beef, black beans with fried plantains. Quesillo Venezolano custard will be available for dessert. Pasta Garage

Pabellon Noodle – red pepper-infused fettucine topped with shredded beef, black beans with fried plantains. Quesillo Venezolano custard for dessert.

THE SAGE RABBIT – PERU

Escabeche de Pesacado with Papas Fritas with a chili lime aioli. ($23)

PALMER’S FRESH GRILLE – USA

Palmer’s Bone In Chop, whipped potato, country apples with Kentucky bourbon maple glaze ($21.90)

AZUR – PERU

Peruvian fried rice with galbi style shrimp and aji Amarollo sauce ($24)

CRANK & BOOM – GERMANY & IRELAND

Bienestich Sundae – Made with chunks of gooey butter cake, Vanilla Bean ice cream an topped with roasted almonds, honeycomb pieces, whipped cream and salted caramel sauce ($8)

Irish Cream Dreams Cocktail – Bailey’s Irish Cream, dark chocolate truffle ice cream, chocolate milk, fresh raspberry sauce, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream and graham crumbs. ($10)

MIDDLE FORK – ARGENTINA

Wood-fired Pork Belly with burnt brown sugar, orange confit and thyme ($35)

Smokey Dulce de Leche Flan with whipped cream ($14)

“The Mallmann” Argentinian mint julep with Cynar, Rye, Grapefruit, cane syrup and ango ($15)

EPPING’S ON EASTSIDE – ENGLAND

English Bangers and Mashed Potatoes – house-made bangers with garlic-whipped potatoes, sautéed snap peas and pan gravy ($27)

COLE’S - ARGENTINA

Seared Beer Shoulder Tender – marinated shoulder tender, house spice blend, roasted baby potatoes, grilled fall vegetables and chimchurri ($30)