Woodford Reserve is bringing that holiday spirit with special bourbon bottle

Looking for something to help you get into the holiday spirit? Maybe Woodford Reserve can help.

The premium bourbon is releasing its annual holiday bottle, featuring the festive artwork of England-based architect Nick Hirst.

The scene “Winter Slumber” features the historic warehouse at the distillery in Woodford County, which has stone walls, in a snowy scene.

“Nick Hirst effortlessly captures the distillery with an artful elegance and architect’s eye,” Woodford Reserve master distiller Chris Morris said in a news release.

The bottles are on sale everywhere for a retail price of about $50.

Woodford Reserve has released a holiday bottle featuring art by England-based architect and artist Nick Hirst. Photo provided

“At Woodford Reserve, I was looking for an opportunity to compare the colder exteriors to the warm interiors of the older buildings, while continuing to ‘tell the story’ of how the whiskey was made,” Hirst said in the release. “There was also a strong connection between the color of the rich wooden interiors of some of the buildings and the color of the bottle itself. The stone walls of the barrel store, with the barrel run leading into the wooden interior, was an ideal composition.”

The label painting is based on pencil sketches that Hirst did at the distillery in Versailles, and then painted.

“As I worked on the painting, I kept a bottle of Woodford Reserve on the drawing board, as a reminder of the color palette. Inevitably the bottle made its way into a drawing,” Hirst said.