Buffalo Trace is releasing a limited, pricey bourbon that was distilled 25 years ago

Buffalo Trace is releasing a vehicle for time travel: A bourbon distilled in 1995, the same year that Amazon sold its first book, the Million Man March was held, TLC sang “don’t go chasing waterfalls” and the movie “Toy Story” was released, just to name a few milestones.

The new whiskey, O.F.C. Vintage, has been waiting for 25 years for the right moment and that moment is December 2020.

And what does this sip of history taste like? According to the tasting notes, “cherry cordial on the nose followed by caramel and slightly smoked-oak,” with notes of dark chocolate, tobacco leaves and dates on the palate, followed by a lingering finish of leather, black pepper and cinnamon.

This is the fifth O.F.C. Vintage release and is will be very limited, with only 1,500 bottles available in stores in December. If you’re lucky enough to get one, it will come in a crystal bottle, lettered in copper, and in wooden display box with a provenance card.

Which means this taste of the ‘90s won’t come cheap: $2,500 is the suggested retail price, according to the distillery.

The name comes from the original name of the distillery, which is a National Historic Landmark. O.F.C. stands for Old Fashioned Copper, according to Buffalo Trace.

Although this is the fifth O.F.C. Vintage release, this is only the fourth offered for sale.

The first three bottles, from 1980, 1982 and 1983, were released in the fall of 2016 exclusively to non-profit organizations to raise money for their causes. Those bottles were auctioned at charity and raised close to $1.2 million for causes including cancer services, cystic fibrosis, leukemia and lymphoma, children’s rights, autism, military veterans, animal protection, arts foundations and many more, according to the news release.