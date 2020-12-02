Woodford Reserve is releasing its oldest bourbon ever for a one-time only bottle

Brown-Forman’s Woodford Reserve is releasing its oldest bourbon ever but with a whole new look.

The Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon is part of the limited edition 2020 Master’s Collection and is a one-time only product.

Although the Master’s Collection is an annual release now is in its 15th year, this year’s version is special in a lot of ways: It’s in a new flask-shaped bottle and it is the first with the name of assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall on the bottle hang tag.

What’s inside the bottle is special too: The bourbon includes whiskey from barrels that date to 2003, the year Chris Morris was named master distiller.

According to Woodford Reserve, Morris and McCall have been holding back the barrels to batch with others for a special release.

“The name Very Fine Rare Bourbon is a nod to the descriptors used by our ancestors to auction highly-aged Bourbon barrel lots,” Morris said in a release. “While Woodford Reserve will always honor the past, this Master’s Collection is about the present and future.”

Going forward, future Master’s Collection releases will focus on modern innovations, according to the release.

“What a fitting tribute to use these oldest barrels of Woodford Reserve to celebrate Chris Morris’ legacy while also looking to the future, “ McCall said in the release.

According to the tasting notes, the bourbon has layers of rich oak sweet aromatic notes, caramel, brown sugar, chocolate, vanilla, cured tobacco and apple fruit, with flavors of old oak, honey, citrus, apple peel and a touch of clove. The long finish has notes or raisin fruit and malty sweetness.

The limited edition release is 90.4 proof and is available in select U.S. and global markets for a suggested price of about $130.