Buffalo Trace releases popular semi-annual treat for bourbon lovers

Buffalo Trace on Tuesday dropped a little something for bourbon lovers’ stockings: The latest batch of Stagg Jr.

Last winter’s Stagg Jr. version came out in January. It is only released twice a year and always flies off the shelves.

The winter allocation is the 15th in the series, which is a younger version of the popular George T. Stagg, which is part of Buffalo Trace’s coveted Antique Collection.

The bourbon is heading to retailers now, with a suggested price of about $50.

What makes it so popular? Well, it’s a favorite of many whiskey reviewers and has won loads of awards, including a double gold medal in this year’s San Francisco Worlds Spirits Competition.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The latest Stagg Jr. release is the 15th in the series, which began in 2013. Lee P. Thomas

It’s always uncut (this year’s version is 131.1 proof) and unfiltered, giving it lots of from-the-barrel flavor.

This version is 8-years-old and, according to the tasting notes, has a nose of vanilla bean and salted caramel with flavors of cherries, cinnamon and oak, and a long finish of toasted vanilla, pepper, coffee and sweet mint.

The next release is planned for late spring 2021, according to Buffalo Trace Distillery.