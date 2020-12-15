Bourbon & Bars
Buffalo Trace releases popular semi-annual treat for bourbon lovers
Buffalo Trace on Tuesday dropped a little something for bourbon lovers’ stockings: The latest batch of Stagg Jr.
Last winter’s Stagg Jr. version came out in January. It is only released twice a year and always flies off the shelves.
The winter allocation is the 15th in the series, which is a younger version of the popular George T. Stagg, which is part of Buffalo Trace’s coveted Antique Collection.
The bourbon is heading to retailers now, with a suggested price of about $50.
What makes it so popular? Well, it’s a favorite of many whiskey reviewers and has won loads of awards, including a double gold medal in this year’s San Francisco Worlds Spirits Competition.
It’s always uncut (this year’s version is 131.1 proof) and unfiltered, giving it lots of from-the-barrel flavor.
This version is 8-years-old and, according to the tasting notes, has a nose of vanilla bean and salted caramel with flavors of cherries, cinnamon and oak, and a long finish of toasted vanilla, pepper, coffee and sweet mint.
The next release is planned for late spring 2021, according to Buffalo Trace Distillery.
