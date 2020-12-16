Kentucky distillery announces its first line of ultra premium cask-finished bourbons

Barton 1792 Distillery has announced a new line of releases, the first ultra-premium brand from the Kentucky distillery.

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys, in three different cask finishes, will be available for about $70 each.

The whiskey is named for the man who built the distillery known today as Barton 1792 in Bardstown; according to the distillery, before Prohibition Moore created a whiskey empire, filling hundreds of barrels a day.

The label features an image of a racehorse, honoring one of Moore’s earliest whiskey brands, Belle of Nelson, named for the 1878 Kentucky Oaks winner.

The new collection will take Barton’s signature high-rye recipe bourbon and age it in casks that have held a variety of spirits. The first releases this month include a Port Finish, a Chardonnay Finish and a Cabernet Sauvignon Finish.

Cask-finished spirits are popular for the additional flavors that the second barrel imparts, giving bourbon an even more complex palate and nose.

Barton 1792 intends to release a variety of cask-finished whiskeys, including cognac, all aged an additional one to three years. Additional cask finished releases will be unveiled every fall, according to the distillery.

Barton 1792 is owned by Sazerac, which also owns Buffalo Trace in Frankfort.

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey tasting notes

▪ The Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Casks is 98.9 proof, with notes of vanilla and baking spice, according to the tasting notes.

▪ The Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Chardonnay Casks is 97.9 proof, with notes of citrus, tropical fruit and buttery oak, according to the tasting notes.

▪ The Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon Casks is 95.3 proof, with notes of dark fruit, caramel and vanilla, according to the tasting notes.