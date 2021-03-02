Woodford Reserve releases 2021 Kentucky Derby bottle as Churchill talks expanded seating

Every year, since 1999, Woodford Reserve has released a special Kentucky Derby bottle celebrating the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”

Some years are just a little bit more collectible than others. Last year, when the Derby was postponed to September during the coronavirus pandemic and then raced without spectators, might be the kind of thing you don’t want to remember. Or maybe it will be all the more unforgettable.

This year’s bottle, which is by the same artist, is designed to complement the 2020 edition, with a watercolor of Thoroughbreds thundering down the stretch under the Twin Spires.

And Churchill Downs and presenting sponsor Woodford Reserve hope that the May 1, 2021, race will be a big comeback as well, with fans welcomed back to the Louisville track.

Churchill Downs racetrack president Mike Anderson said Tuesday as the new artwork was unveiled that the track may be expanding ticket sales after Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement on Monday that capacity can increase to 60 percent.

The 2021 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve commemorative bottle features a label that is complementary to last year’s by the same artist, Richard Sullivan. Provided

Anderson said that they had been planning on attendance at 40 to 50 percent and were working on ways to expand seating safely. No decision has been made yet, he said on general admission seating in the infield.

The 2021 bottle by Louisville artist Richard Sullivan, goes on sale this month for a suggested retail price of about $50; you can order online at Reservebar.com.