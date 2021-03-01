Keeneland is selling tickets for its spring meet. Here’s what you need to know.

Keeneland is allowing average fans back at the races for the first time since Fall of 2019. But a seat at the upcoming Spring Meet, which runs April 2-23, may be as difficult to come by as the COVID vaccine.

Tickets will be limited and there will be no walk-up sales to meet safety restrictions. Keeneland did not give a total for the number of tickets available. Kentucky allows up to 50 percent capacity for outdoor sporting events.

Online at Keeneland.com/tickets, you can buy tickets for general admission, grandstand reserved seating and dining in pre-sold ticket packages, which will be available in two phases.

▪ On March 8 beginning at 9 a.m., fans can apply for the opportunity to buy a table for six in the fourth-floor Lexington/Kentucky Room or Phoenix Room or for up to six Reserved Grandstand seat ticket packages on specific race days. Application for these tickets closes March 13 at noon. Confirmation emails will go out on or around March 15 with a link to complete the purchase.

▪ After March 17, if tickets remain, an additional drawing selection process will take place among remaining applicants.

▪ On March 24, fans can buy general admission ticket packages online on a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum of six tickets can be purchased per order.

▪ Each reserved grandstand and general admission ticket package will include admission, race-day program and a $10 concession allowance. Dining ticket packages include admission, race-day program and prix-fixe three-course meal.

▪ All tickets will be mobile only and concessions are designed to reduce cash transactions.

▪ Race participants, sponsors, box holders and club members also will be allowed limited access.

▪ Keeneland is still evaluating tailgating guidelines to see if that will be permitted but access to the track grounds will be restricted to ticketed patrons only.

▪ Children will need tickets for all venues. You can get a free general admission ticket for a child 12 or under to accompany an adult, but it also must be purchased in advance and does not include concessions card.

The Lexington boutique racetrack was forced to cancel its popular spring racing meet in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It held an unprecedented five-day summer meet in July without spectators.

And the fall meet as well as the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships in November were officially closed to fans, although race participants and others were allowed to attend.

The track said that all attendees will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing on the grounds, as well as pass health screenings and temperature checks at entrance gates.

“Keeneland is eager to welcome fans, although fewer in number, back this spring for what promises to be an exciting race meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a statement. “We have missed our fans as much as they’ve missed Keeneland, particularly at this time of year as we shake off winter to celebrate the return of spring. While we are still limited in capacity, our team is hard at work creating unique touches that will deliver the exceptional and safe race-day experience our guests expect from Keeneland. And for those fans who can’t attend in person, Keeneland will provide ways for you to enjoy your race-day traditions from the comfort of your home.”

Arvin previously said they hope to have more normal ticket sales in the fall for the October meet.

Churchill Downs also has announced plans to have a limited number of spectators at the Kentucky Derby and at its May meet. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was run without spectators in September.