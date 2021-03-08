This Maker’s Mark commemorative bourbon bottle is the first of its kind

Maker’s Mark has made dozens and dozens of special bottles over the years but this one is unique: Maker’s Mark is finally honoring a woman on the iconic red-waxed bourbon bottle.

Co-founder Margie Samuels will be the first woman featured on a Maker’s Mark label, which she created 70 years ago.

The limited release commemorative, which is part of the Founders’ Series, is available at the Loretto distillery for $64.95.

A portion from each bottle from the Kentucky premium bourbon maker will go to the Bellamine University Rubel School of Business to fund scholarships for the school’s Women of Color Entrepreneurs Leadership Certificate.

Margie Samuels also was the first woman directly connected to a distillery to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. She is credited with many of the distinctive design features that give the Maker’s Mark bottle its unique look, from its square shape to its red wax.

Now she will be on the bottle in artwork by Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer. Each of the 4,800 bottles will be hand signed by Margie’s son, Bill Samuels Jr., chair emeritus of Maker’s Mark.

This special bottle from Maker’s Mark is the first to feature a woman on the label. Co-founder Margie Samuels is honored in the latest commemorative. Provided

Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer, who created the portrait of Margie Samuels, will do special hand-painted labels at the distillery on March 6. Each hand-painted bottle will be $175. Provided

On March 6, Kizer was on hand to sign and hand paint bottles, which will be available for $175.

The goal of the bottle is to raise $100,000 for the scholarships.