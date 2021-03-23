One of bourbon’s oldest brands is releasing its first whiskey under a woman’s name

The 117 Series of limited releases will open with High Angels’ Share, showcasing a selection of barrels that lost exceptional volume to evaporation in aging, giving it a dark garnet color and rich flavors. Provided

Old Forester, the original Brown-Forman brand that has seen a resurgence in popularity, is launching a new label.

The 117 Series, which will hit shelves on March 24, will be first expression directed by Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan and will be the first bottle to feature a woman’s signature.

The inaugural release, High Angels’ Share, showcases barrels that lost “exceptional volume” to evaporation in the aging process, “resulting in a bourbon that is rich and multidimensional, layered with dark flavor notes, dried fruits and unexpected herbaceous qualities.”

The bourbon has a nose of rich caramel, toasted coconut, dried cranberry and dark brown sugar against intense oak spice, with a taste of molasses and dessert elements that trails into anise and celery seed, with a finish of spice, roasted coffee and black pepper, according to the tasting notes.

The super concentrated flavors of this 110-proof whiskey work best with a little water, a little air or an ice cube to open up, according to the release.

The name of The 117 Series is a nod to Old Forester's home place on Louisville's Whiskey Row at 117 Main St., where the brand now has a visitor experience with a fully functioning distillery.

The 117 Series will be limited releases, exploring different Old Forester flavor profiles created by variations in warehouses, barrel manipulations and environment, according to a news release.

“Creating The 117 Series has been a labor of love and seeing my signature on the label is one of the highlights of my career. My mind is exploding with the endless possibilities of this smaller scale of experimentation and innovation,” said Jackie Zykan in the release. “This series presents an opportunity to pull the curtain back and share the isolates of the blending process to help deepen the understanding of how variants in maturation affect flavor profile. We’re playing in uncharted territory here and those who love Old Forester like we do will have the chance to explore with us.”

The new release will be available at the Old Forester Distilling Co. beginning on March 24, where fans may sign up for ticketed entry to purchase up to four bottles. The suggested retail price is $49.99.

The 117 Series: High Angels’ Share also will be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers. For more information on where and on subsequent releases, sign up on the email list at OldForester.com.