Latest from Old Forester taps bourbon warehouse with a ‘cult following’

Old Forester’s Series 117 Warehouse K will be released beginning Aug. 12 at the retail shop at the Old Forester Distilling Co. in Louisville.
Last spring, Old Forester announced a new line, the first released under the signature of a woman.

The first edition in the 117 Series, directed by Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan, was a hit with bourbon fans.

Now, Old Forester is releasing the second expression, 117 Series: Warehouse K.

According to the news release, it is a blend of barrels aged on different floors of a warehouse known to produce exceptional bourbon. “Constructed in 1953, Warehouse K uses the time-honored tradition of heat-cycling and has long been one of Old Forester’s favorite places for Single Barrel expressions,” according to the release.

Old Forester Warehouse K is bottled at 110 proof and will be available beginning Aug. 12 at the retail shop in at the Old Forester Distilling Co. for $49.99 and at select Kentucky stores.

According to the tasting notes, the complex whiskey has a nose of creamy chocolate, caramel and brown sugar and a full-bodied palate with peripheral spice, a touch of black cherry and bitter molasses.

USA_C - Old Forester Series 117_ Warehouse K - 375ml - Front Facing photo_3000x3000.jpg
OldForester_3_10_21_-27.jpg
Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan said, “This series presents an opportunity to pull the curtain back and share the isolates of the blending process to help deepen the understanding of how variants in maturation affect flavor profile. We’re playing in uncharted territory here and those who love Old Forester like we do will have the chance to explore with us.” Provided

“Warehouse K has gained a cult following among bourbon connoisseurs,” Zykan said. “This blend is a representation across multiple floors and locations within this warehouse, giving a more holistic example of the profile its barrels yield.”

Old Forester is made in Louisville by Brown-Forman and it’s the oldest label the company has, dating back 151 years, making it the only bourbon brand sold by the same family company before, during and after Prohibition.

OldForester_3_10_21_-113.jpg
The 117 Series is a limited release series of bourbons from Old Forester, which is Brown-Forman’s oldest brand. This will be the first series released under the signature of a woman, master distiller Jackie Zykan. Provided

