Make it a true double: Woodford Reserve expanding distilling capacity to meet demand

One of the fastest growing bourbons in Kentucky is beefing up its distilling capacity to keep up with roaring demand. Brown-Forman announced that Woodford Reserve Distillery is adding three more copper pot stills, doubling distilling capacity in Versailles.

The new copper stills are needed because demand for Woodford Reserve, which is the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is now the world’s top-selling super-premium American whiskey, according to Brown-Forman.

“Woodford Reserve is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2021, and the expansion of the distillery allows us to look to the next 25 years,” master distiller Chris Morris said in a news release. “Woodford Reserve Distillery uses copper pot stills in a triple distillation process to handcraft bourbon, and today’s announcement builds on that legacy.”

Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

A visualization of how the six copper pot stills will look once they are installed at Woodford Reserve this year. The three on the right are the original stills and the new ones will go on the left. Provided

The news follows the announcement a month ago of a $95 million expansion of Brown-Forman’s Shively distillery, where most of the Woodford Reserve distillate is made.

Together the two expansions will allow the brand to meet consumer demand that has resulted in double-digit growth, according to the company.

Woodford Reserve bourbon “batches” barrels from the two distilleries together, and the copper pot stills are considered an important part of the flavor profile of the whiskey, according to Chris Poynter, Woodford Reserve spokesman.

A group tours Woodford Reserve on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Both the Versailles and Louisville expansions also include more fermenters and other equipment.

“Woodford Reserve is a key driver of growth for the company — and the investment ensures the brand continues to expand around the world. Woodford Reserve has enjoyed exceptional growth over the last decade, maintaining a double-digit net sales growth rate year-to-date with more than one million case sales,” said Brown-Forman president and CEO Lawson Whiting in the news release.

Woodford Reserve has released its highest proof bourbon yet: Woodford Reserve Batch Proof, part of the annual Master’s Collection series from Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. It’s 128.3 proof and about $130 a bottle. Provided

Besides the main brand, Woodford Reserve also has Woodford Reserve Double Oaked as well as special limited edition variations. The latest is Woodford Reserve Batch Proof, at 128.3 the highest proof the brand has ever released. The expression is part of the ongoing Master’s Collection and will be available for a suggested retail price of about $130 at the distillery on McCracken Pike.