A Louisville craft distillery with a big name behind it releases its first bourbon

Visitors to Louisville’s Evan Williams Bourbon Experience now can take home more than special memories. Heaven Hill has released the first bourbon from the artisanal distillery on site.

It’s called Square 6 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, named for the original plot where Evan Williams built Kentucky’s first commercial distillery in 1783, according to a news release. It was on the same block of Whiskey Row where the Bourbon Experience opened in 2013.

Square 6 is the first craft product from the one-barrel-a-day copper pot still that visitors see when they tour the experience, known for its giant bottle of bourbon pouring into a glass.

According to the release, Square 6 is a high rye bourbon, with a recipe new to the Heaven Hill Distillery portfolio. Artisanal distiller Jodie Filiatreau makes one barrel of whiskey a day, using a variety of mashbills.

Barrels of the whiskey have been aging, and Square 6, aged 5 years, is the first to reach maturity, according to the release.

“Today marks another milestone in the educational, interactive experiences offered at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience as we can now experience the aroma and taste of this truly hand-crafted process from the grain to the glass,” said Max L. Shapira, Heaven Hill Distillery president, on the release on May 5. “From the first day artisanal distiller emeritus Charlie Downs turned on the stills nearly eight years ago to artisanal distiller Jodie Filiatreau patiently waiting years for this product to come of age in the barrel, today we celebrate Heaven Hill’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.”

It’s bottled at 95 proof and has a nose of tobacco, fig and honey, “with earthy notes of cardamom and cinnamon to taste, with a short, dry finish.”

It will be available in small quantities at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and at select Kentucky stores for a suggested retail price of $89.99.