A Kentucky whiskey was just named Best Bourbon in the World. Here’s how to buy it.

Brace yourselves, bourbon fans: A Kentucky whiskey that was named the 2021 Best Bourbon in the World at the end of March is coming to store shelves, along with one of the most-sought after annual releases.

Buffalo Trace Distillery announced on Wednesday that the whiskey made through an interactive project called “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” will be available this month. The C.Y.P.B. is a version of Buffalo Trace’s popular Weller, selected by drinkers who were asked to choose their ideal bourbon. It’s aged for eight years and bottled at 95 proof.

The Weller C.Y.P.B. recently won Best Bourbon in the World from the World Whiskies Awards and won a Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“The nose is punchy with complex floral and fruity notes,” according to the judges. “The palate follows on with rich fruits, including figs and raisins, paired down with some subtle vanilla warmth. There’s some bold rye spice that is met with brown sugar on the finish. It’s delicious and well balanced.”

The “Choose Your Perfect Bourbon” interactive project resulted in this 8-year-old Weller, which was recently chosen Best Bourbon in the World by Icons of Whisky. Provided

It will be available to buy at stores in limited quantities later this month with a suggested retail price of $49.99, according to the distillery. It will surely be a popular bottle so you may have to do some hunting to find this special release.

Buffalo Trace releases W.L. Weller Full Proof bourbon

Buffalo Trace also announced the spring release of W.L. Weller Full Proof, which recently won a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition along with Weller Single Barrel and Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Weller Full Proof was introduced in 2019, building on the popularity of the Frankfort distillery’s Weller brand.

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Weller Full Proof will also hit shelves in May, in limited quantities, with a suggested retail price of $49.99. It recently won Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Provided

Weller is a wheated bourbon, meaning the secondary grain is wheat rather than rye, and for Full Proof, the barrels are filled at 114 proof, not diluted. The bourbon also is not put through chill filtration so all the naturally occurring residual oils and flavors are retailed, according to the distillery.

The Weller Full Proof also will be available to buy at stores later this month in limited quantities with a suggested retail price is $49.99, according to the distillery.