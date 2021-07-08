All the details on one of bourbon’s most anticipated annual releases

The annual release of Old Forester’s Birthday Bourbon is finally “legal.”

The special edition of Louisville-based Brown-Forman’s oldest brand is turning 21 with this year’s release.

It’s one of the most sought-after bourbons, difficult to find because of its limited release.

But there’s some good news: This year there will be a bit more than the 2020 release, when there were just 95 barrels available.

The bourbon is one that whiskey lovers look for every year when it comes out on Sept. 2, and Brown-Forman is releasing details on what to expect for 2021.

The 2021 Birthday Bourbon is from 119 barrels filled on April 16, 2009, that matured in Warehouse G. It’s a 12-year-old bourbon bottled at 104 proof.

“This year, we’ve composed a bold and compelling offering which showcases the unique fruit-forward side of Old Forester,” said master taster Jackie Zykan. “Playful berry undertones with summery dessert notes balance out to our flagship spice finish while taking sippers on a textural journey from velvety to dry mouthfeel.”

It will be available at the Old Forester Distilling Co. retail shop in Louisville and nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $129.99. You can go online at oldforester.com/product-locator/ to look for where to buy at a store or other location it in your area.

All Old Forester Birthday Bourbons are selected from one day of production and released each year on Sept. 2 to celebrate the birthday of Old Forester founder George Garvin Brown, so each Birthday Bourbon unique and a special version of everyday Old Forester.

This version has a nose of red raspberry, juicy blackberry and dried strawberries, balanced with dried herbs and vanilla creme brulee, subtle pecan, rich maple syrup and cocoa, according to the tasting notes. The taste has notes of buttery caramel, burnt sugar and fresh-baked Linzer cookie, as well as bright peppery spice, and a long warm finish.

Since the Birthday Bourbon’s introduction in 2002, it has ranged in age from 9 to 14 years old, with proofs from 90 to 105.

This is Old Forester’s 151st anniversary, making it the only bourbon brand with an uninterrupted history, sold by the same family company before, during and after Prohibition, according to the company.