The oldest whiskey label on Brown-Forman’s shelf has come out with something new

Old Forester is adding a new label to its popular lineup: Old Forester Rye Single Barrel.

This is the second rye whiskey released by the Kentucky brand, which is the oldest in Brown-Forman’s catalog and has a storied history.

In 2019, Old Forester added a rye to the lineup of bourbons, the first new recipe from Old Forester in nearly 150 years. It quickly became a favorite for bartenders and for consumers.

But fans wanted more. So this version is coming out at barrel-strength.

“The Old Forester Rye Single Barrel delivers on the same balanced and unique flavor profile of our 100 proof expression, only amplified and in unfiltered, raw form,” said master Taster Jackie Zykan said.

According to the tasting notes, it has a dessert-forward nose of creamy vanilla and lemon custard, caramel and dark brown sugar, with a taste of “ripe orchard fruit, subtle cinnamon stick, dried dill and hazelnut.” The finish is long and spicy, with notes of black pepper and green anisette, according to the notes.

This will be the first single barrel Old Forester release that will be available to buy nationwide at stores, beginning June 1, according to the news release.

Old Forester Rye Single Barrel will be sold at Old Forester Distillery in Louisville in addition to being available nationwide in limited quantities, with a suggested retail price of $79.99.