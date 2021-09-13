King of Kentucky is back. What you need to know about this much-sought bourbon.

King of Kentucky, Brown-Forman’s much-sought ultra premium bourbon is returning for its fourth release. And the good news is there will be more of it to hunt for.

About 2,700 bottles are hitting store shelves in September, with a suggested retail price of $250.

An old brand, King of Kentucky was revived in 2018 as an annual, on-going periodic release of a single barrel inventory. The first year, fewer than 1,000 bottles were released. In 2019 and in 2020, there were about 2,000.

If you’re looking to buy a bottle, you’ll need to know where to look: Most of the 2021 King of Kentucky will be released in the Commonwealth, with limited quantities also available in Illinois and Ohio.

This year’s release, chosen by master distiller Chris Morris, came from 33 barrels made from two production days 14 years ago 12 days apart.

“Given the fact that each bottling is of a single barrel, the very slight difference in age is undetectable. All the barrels that were selected for this year are of the highest quality.”

According to the tasting notes, this year’s version is 130 proof, with a nose of dried fig, dark caramel and vanilla bean with a notes of chocolate, orange and lemon peel and cinnamon. Flavors of dark caramel and dried fruit, dark baking spices and toasted coconut finish with hints of apple and citrus fruit.

Originally a nod to the sport of kings, as horse racing is known, the King of Kentucky brand was acquired by Brown-Forman from Selected KY Distillers Inc. in 1936 and discontinued in 1968.