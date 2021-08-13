What’s bottled, boxed and Beamed straight to you? Bourbon’s newest premium subscription

Kentucky’s largest bourbon maker is going small, exclusive and direct.

Jim Beam is launching a subscription service that will deliver two premium whiskeys straight to customers every three months.

“Barreled & Boxed” will launch Aug. 25 for 500 members in Kentucky and Washington D.C. You can sign up at beamdistilling.com/barreled-and-boxed.

The first box will feature Beam’s Little Book Whiskey Series, including the recently launched Little Book Chapter 5 and a rebottling of the 2017 release, Little Book Chapter 1, according to a news release.

The shipments will range from rare finds to limited releases to things that the James B. Beam Distilling Co. hasn’t ever released before. And members can also enjoy virtual tastings with distiller Freddie Noe and VIP access to the new Beam campus experience coming soon.

Who wouldn’t want one of these showing up on their doorstep every three months? If you’d like one, sign up online at beamdistilling.com/barreled-and-boxed. Provided

The bourbons won’t come cheap: The price for the first box will be $270 plus tax.

The new membership service comes as the Kentucky bourbon maker achieved a pandemic-era production milestone recently by filling 1 million barrels during the COVID-19 outbreak. With bourbon demand increasing, Beam’s production has also been on the rise — last week it celebrated filling its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, the company said.

Beam is at least the second Kentucky bourbon maker to launch a direct-to-consumer subscription service.

In December 2020, Maker’s Mark announced a membership service called Whisky Drop.