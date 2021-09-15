Bourbon hunting? Latest edition of Blade and Bow 22 is out. Here’s where to find it.

If you’ve been hunting Diageo’s coveted Blade and Bow 22, good news: The annual release is out.

This Kentucky straight bourbon, which is aged 22 years, developed a fan following after it won “Best Straight Bourbon” and received the double gold medal at the 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition the year it debuted.

Blade and Bow 22 is about 92 proof, and Diageo says the suggested retail price is about $499 but that varies widely. Previous versions of this limited release have been listed with online retailers at more than $1,000.

Unlike regular Blade and Bow that is widely available in stores, the older and much more expensive version is available only in 19 markets across the U.S., so good luck finding any in stores to buy.

One place you can taste it is at the new Garden & Gun Club at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville. This cocktail bar, inspired by the magazine, is on the second floor of the distillery and you can get food and drinks there.

On the menu: A 22-Year-Old tasting experience that includes one ounce of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old, along with swag including a special glass, a signature tartan wool bag, Blade and Bow enamel pin and tasting notes guide. It’s $150, while supplies last.

Otherwise, the bourbon is available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, according to the company.

It is released annually in September, when many bourbon fans celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month. This year’s version, according to the news release, celebrates the 86th anniversary of the famed Stitzel-Weller Distillery opening its doors although the whiskey itself was not made there, only aged and bottled on the site. Diageo revived the defunct distillery in 2014.

“Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old pays homage to the artful passion and celebrated craftsmanship of the famed Stitzel-Weller Distillery,” said Doug Kragel, lead educator for Blade and Bow, in the release. “With the perfect blend of smoky, spicy and sweet, whiskey enthusiasts seeking an expression of true mastery are sure to be delighted with the rich history that is palpable in every sip.”