There’s a new bourbon from cult favorite Kentucky Owl landing in stores soon

Fans of Kentucky Owl, a new bourbon has taken flight: The Wiseman Bourbon, from Stoli Group Kentucky Owl, will be released soon in Kentucky and nationally.

The Wiseman Bourbon is 90.8 proof, with a suggested retail price of $60. It will soon be available through a limited number of retail stores, according to a news release.

The bourbon is the first Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey produced and distilled by Kentucky Owl in collaboration with the Bardstown Bourbon Co., according to the news release. It is a blend of Kentucky Owl 4-year-old wheat and high-rye bourbons, along with two older Kentucky-sourced bourbons.

“The Wiseman Bourbon is an artful balance of soft wheat and spicy high-rye that provides a smooth but complex bourbon designed to drink neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail,” said John Rhea, Kentucky Owl master blender. “The product leads with a beautiful caramel flavor and aroma followed by notes of allspice, citrus fruit and a nudge of oak.”

It’s also the first release under Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Rhea, who began working with Kentucky Owl in June. He came from Four Roses, where he served as the distillery’s chief operating officer, and he’s a previous chair of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association board of directors.

The Wiseman will be available in limited quantities in Kentucky and across the national distribution footprint, according to Stoli. Provided

Before Rhea, Kentucky Owl products had been in the hands of Dixon Dedman, a descendant of founder C.M. Dedman who revived the brand in 2014. The brand developed a cult following, commanding hundreds of dollars for hard-to-find bottles. But Dixon Dedman left Kentucky Owl in April.

Stoli Group bought Kentucky Owl in 2017. The company announced plans for a $150 million bourbon park and distillery, an architectural “masterpiece,” to make Kentucky Owl and other bourbons. But the project is still in planning stages and has yet to break ground.

“The Wiseman is the beginning of the next chapter for Kentucky Owl and Stoli Group,” said Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. “As a family of exceptional brands, we are continuing to evolve, innovate and grow across all segments of the spirits market.”

This is the second addition to the Kentucky Owl portfolio; in 2019 Stoli released Confiscated, a blended bourbon.