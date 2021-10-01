Woodford Reserve’s latest bourbon, Chocolate Malt Whisper, is a ‘happy accident’

Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series has produced a lot of fine offerings. But it’s hard to beat the name of the latest: Chocolate Malt Whisper.

According to the Versailles distillery, the limited edition bourbon “is the result of happy accident at the distillery that ended up producing bourbon with a whisper of chocolate notes.

The Kentucky Straight Bourbon was made immediately after the distillation of the spirit that was later released as the 2019 Master’s Collection’s Chocolate Malted Rye. And apparently some of the flavor notes from the malted rye carried over to the distillate in the next batch of bourbon, giving the flavor profile roasted chocolate notes.

“Sometimes unforeseen developments occur in the distillery that result in great flavors. This is one of those cases,” said Chris Morris, master distiller, in a release.

The annual Distillery Series, created by Morris to push the Woodford Reserve creative boundaries to the extreme, is available at the distillery in Woodford County and at select Kentucky retail stores.

There are three annual Distillery Series releases, all masterminded by Morris and assist and master distiller Elizabeth McCall. The fan favorite Double Double Oaked is part of the series and typically comes out in January.

Woodford Reserve Distillery Series 2021 Chocolate Malt Whisper is available now at select Kentucky retailers and at the distillery gift shop. Provided

Chocolate Malt Whisper Bourbon is 90.4 proof, with a suggested retail price of $49.99.

According to the tasting notes, the nose is a medley of dark chocolate, dusty cocoa and roasted coffee beans with a hint of citrus oil and mint; flavors of smoky roasted cocoa, vanilla beans and dark chocolate with caramel and citrus notes.