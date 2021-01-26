A coveted annual bourbon release from Woodford Reserve is back. What you need to know.

Woodford Reserve announced on Monday that the latest release of its coveted Double Double Oaked Bourbon will hit shelves this week.

The annual special release of this limited edition bourbon will be available at the distillery in Versailles beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27. Customers will be able to buy up to four 375ml bottles.

Due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions, the distillery will allow only a limited number of guests inside the gift shop, so you should come prepared to stand in line outside.

And once inside, temperature checks and social distancing will be required. All sales must be in person at the distillery; other select retailers in Kentucky also will have bottles available.

Double Double Oaked is 90.4 proof, and has a suggested retail price of $49.99.

The popular bourbon has developed a following as a spirit worth standing in line in the cold for. It’s Woodford Reserve Double Oaked premium bourbon aged an extra year in a second heavily toasted, lightly charred new oak barrel. That gives it a spiciness, on top of the original bourbon’s sweet notes.

7785 McCracken Pike

According to the tasting notes, Double Double Oaked has a nose of maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke, with notes or dried cherry, cranberry and blackberry jam on the palate. And a finish of cloves.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked was introduced in 2015 as part of the Distillery series, designed to give fans a special reward for visiting. It’s always a limited edition and a big hit.