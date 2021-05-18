Food & Recipes
Fan of gooey, fudgy chocolate brownies? Here is the recipe for you
There’s an important question all dessert lovers must answer at some point in their lives: Do you prefer cakey brownies or fudgy brownies?
For me, the answer is simple. I want the fudgiest, gooey-est, most chocolaty brownies I can get my hands on. In fact, if it were up to me, I’d just take a spoon and eat the batter as is. But the CDC tells me that’s not exactly safe, so we’ll go with the second-best option: Brownies that are fully baked, but still warm and gooey.
These brownies were the very first recipe I learned how to make. And for a while, they were the only thing I made. I’ve since ventured into making other desserts, but I always come back to my brownies.
I have two secrets for this recipe. The first is adding semi-sweet chocolate chips to the batter. It makes the brownies fudgier and you get more chocolate, and when is more chocolate ever a bad thing? Spoiler alert: It’s never a bad thing. The second is replacing half the amount of butter with unsweetened applesauce for a healthier twist. I promise you’ll never even know it’s there.
I’ll say this: Baking these brownies is easy. Cutting them up into neat squares is the hard part. I recommend chilling them in the freezer for about two hours before cutting with a plastic knife (I know that sounds weird, but this trick has changed my life).
Whenever I make these brownies, I remember my cardinal rule of cooking: A recipe is only as good as the cleanup process. This recipe only requires a bowl for mixing and a baking dish. The end result is gooey brownies and minimal cleanup. Could you ask for anything better?
Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a brownie sundae that’s out of this world.
Chocolate fudge brownies
Adapted from Ghirardelli’s Classic Chocolate Brownies
Yield: about 16 brownies.
- 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate baking bar
- ¼ cup unsalted butter cut into pieces
- ¼ cup canola oil (for a healthier substitute, you can swap the oil for unsweetened applesauce)
- 1 cup brown sugar, dark or light, packed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x8 oven-safe baking dish.
- In a microwave-safe dish (a 2-cup glass measuring cup works great for this), add your chocolate and butter. Microwave, stirring often, for 1 to 3 minutes until the mixture is smooth.
- In a large bowl, mix together melted butter, chocolate, vanilla, salt, eggs, baking powder, applesauce, and sugar. Fold in chocolate chips.
- Transfer batter to baking dish, making sure to lick the spoon clean every now and then.
- Bake the brownies until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes with just a few soft crumbs attached, about 25–30 minutes.
- Cool completely, then cut into 9 large squares or 16 small squares.
