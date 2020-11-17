Lexington Pizza Week is here. Here is the menu of special pies you can try for $6

If you ever needed an excuse to eat pizza, then Lexington Pizza Week is it. The annual event, which was pushed into November by the coronavirus pandemic this year, offers a chance to try imaginative pies at a great price.

For $6 each, you can get great pizza at a dozen local pizzerias, some with more than multiple locations. Each restaurant is offering at least one meat special and one vegetarian special. (Some are doing two of each.) Many locations also offer a gluten-free crust for an additional charge. Beer pairings also are offered.

Lexington Pizza Week, organized by Smiley Pete, will continue through Nov. 22. All the small pizzas or off-menu slices are $6. Download the Lexington Pizza Week app for a digital passport and you can keep track of how many you’ve tried. Check in at restaurants and post a photo for a chance to win the Ultimate Pizza Party for you and 24 guests.

Here’s what’s available this year:

The Big City Pizza Company (all four Central Ky. locations)

Pig Newton: Pulled pork, bacon crumble, mozzarella cheese and apple habarnero glaze drizzle.

3 Cheese Mac & Cheese: White cheddar macaroni shell base topped with mozzarella and Parmesan.

Goodfellas Pizzeria (both locations)

Italian Sammie: An Italian sub on top of a pizza, with pepperoni, ham, red onion, banana peppers, olive oil, vinegar and oregano.

Bobby Bruschetta: House-made bruschetta, balsamic reduction drizzle, basil and Parmesan.

Brick Oven Pizzeria

Chicken Pot Pie: Cream of chicken and mushroom base topped with chicken, peas, carrots, cheddar and grande cheese.

I Love Green: Pesto base with grande cheese, spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers and feta.

Grimaldi’s

Hell’s Kitchen: Traditional pizza with chicken sausage, ricotta and roasted peppers.

The Hudson: Traditional pizza with fresh roma tomatoes, sliced onions, mushrooms and black olives.

LaRosa’s (both locations)

Buddy Deluxe: LaRosa’s sauce and provolone, pepperoni, sausage, spicy sausage, banana peppers and capicola ham.

Big Bleu Cheese: Ranch dressing, medium wing sauce, onions, jalapenos, chicken, provolone, blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Skyline Chili Pizza: Skyline Chili topped with a mound of shredded cheddar cheese baked on LaRosa’s traditional crust. You can also ask for mustard and onions.

Veggie Deluxe: Family recipe pizza sauce and provolone, mushrooms, green olives, red onions, spinach and Roma tomatoes.

Mod (Hamburg)

Mad Dog: Red sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, mild sausage and ground beef.

Dillon James: Red sauce topped with mozzarella, asiago, fresh chopped basil, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

Mod (Tates Creek Center)

Calexico: Pizza topped with mozzarella, gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos, hot Buffalo sauce and red sauce.

Tristan: Pizza topped with mozzarella, asiago, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto.

Mellow Mushroom

Backyard BBQ Pie: Signature crust with no base covered with mozzarella, house-made bbq marinated pulled pork, mild-roasted poblano peppers and a swirl of bbq sauce. Topped with peppadew peppers, chives, garlic butter and Parmesan.

Traditional: Signature crust with garlic butter and Parmesan, house-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese and cheddar with a dash of Italian seasoning.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza

Sicilian: A 14-inch crust lightly brushed with garlic butter, covered with smoked provolone, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mild sausage, Italian seasoning and spoonfuls of Gatti’s pizza sauce.

Veggie Sicilian: Same as Meat Sicilian but hold the meat and add fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and fresh diced tomatoes.

Pie Five Pizza (both locations)

The White: Spicy marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy chicken sausage, Italian sausage, jalapenos, banana peppers, Buffalo drizzle, red pepper flakes, topped with Magic dust.

The Red: Spicy Tuscan marinara, drizzle of olive oil, dash of garlic kaboom, freshly grated mozzarella, grape tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes topped with oregano and sun-dried tomato puree.

Pies & Pints

Chicken & Gouda: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, chipotle crema, scallions and crust finished with roasted garlic oil and pinch of koshar salt.

Margherita: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan, olive oil, fresh garlic and crust finished with roasted garlic oil and a pinch of kosher salt.

Rolling Oven (Lexington)

Paella Pie: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with chorizo and shrimp tossed in a Valencian inspired garlic sofrito sauce, garnished with lemon zest and parsley.

Pumpkin Pizza: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with pumpkin, apples, Gruyere cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan and sage.

Chicken & Gouda: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with creamy gouda sauce, bourbon-brined chicken breast, finished with Brussels sprouts and hot honey.

Potato Habanero: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with fresh habanero peppers, thinly sliced red potatoes, garlic cream cheese sauce, red onions and finished with cilantro.

Rolling Oven (Versailles)

Blackberry Habanero: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with blackberry habanero sauce, chicken, almonds, fresh ricotta and mint.

Blackberry Habanero: Two slices of hand-tossed dough topped with blackberry habanero sauce, chickpeas, almonds, fresh ricotta and mint.

Smashing Tomato

Meatball Crema: Garlic cream sauce base topped with meatballs, pecorino, mozzarella and provolone.

Cheesy Dreams: Garlic herb butter base topped with fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, provolone and pecorino.