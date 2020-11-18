As Beshear closes dining in, restaurant owners say ‘This is the breaking point’

Gov. Andy Beshear’s new capacity restrictions on Kentucky restaurants and bars could not come at a worse time, Lexington restaurant owners said Wednesday.

Pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic hardships it has brought, many were facing a tough holiday season already with just 50 percent capacity and waning outdoor seating.

Beginning Friday, they will be limited to takeout and outdoor seating until Dec. 13. Beshear announced Wednesday that all indoor restaurant seating will be closed.

“This is the breaking point,” said Heather Trump, co-owner of Shamrock Bar & Grille and The Cellar. Most were hoping to hang on to the beginning of college basketball season, when business was expected to pick up.

Limited just to carryout, she said, “you will see 30 percent of restaurants never come back.”

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aid package for restaurants

Restaurants can’t survive on takeout alone, she said. “If you want to shut us down, pay us to close,” Trump said.

Patrons dine Wednesday at Lexington’s Shamrock Bar & Grille. Beginning Friday, restaurants and bars will be closed to indoor seating until Dec. 13. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Beshear plans to: He also announced a $40 million aid package for locally owned restaurants and bars.

The question is: How fast can the aid get there?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Who’s going to pay our rent?” asked Larry Dean, owner of Old Vine Bistro, which narrowly missed being evicted this month after missing a rent payment. Friends came through, he said, and he was able to cover it. That time.

But the additional capacity cutbacks are “devastating,” he said.

Dean said that his restaurant managed to stay afloat before “but that’s still not enough to keep operating. You got to have about 60 percent capacity to break even.”

He is most worried about his employees. “We’re going to try to get through but staff will be affected more than anything … they have families to support,” he said.

Dean said he is hoping that federal lawmakers can pass a straightforward stimulus bill that will bring relief.

“America’s in a crisis and now is not the time to complicate issues,” he said.

Pivoting from Christmas parties

Even before the governor’s warnings of new restrictions, Debbie Long, owner of Dudley’s on Short, was pivoting. Normally, she said, her fine-dining restaurant would have 20 or more holiday parties booked.

Heading into Thanksgiving, she said, they had nothing. So she’d already planned to offer special lunches for limited groups, with “mocktails,” in the hopes of enticing employers to scaled-down festivities.

Now even that is on hold. Long said Wednesday that she had already warned chef Mark Richardson not to order anything he didn’t need to have.

She said that she wishes restaurants and bars were not grouped together because they have completely different business models.

“If you’re a bar, your inventory can sit on shelves for a year. Ours is perishable. We have thousands of dollars of inventory sitting there,” Long said. Takeout will be at best a tenth of the regular restaurant business, she said.

“I get this, that we’ve got to take control of this, it’s frightening for everyone,” she said. “But I don’t don’t know how we’re going to get through.”

Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said Wednesday that even before the restrictions were announced she had owners calling in tears.

“I’ve talked to some on the brink of closing and any change in business is going to push that to reality,” she said Wednesday morning.