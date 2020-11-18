Beshear’s new KY COVID-19 restrictions impact gatherings, schools, restaurants & more

Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled wide-ranging restrictions Tuesday to curb surging COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, from shutting down schools to eliminating indoor seating at restaurants.

Evoking the language of war, Beshear said the virus has continued to test the resolve of Kentuckians.

“Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly,” Beshear said. “We have got to take action to make sure we can save lives... and to make sure as many Kentuckians as possible see the end of this virus.”

Starting Monday, all K-12 schools, including private schools, will have to close to in-person classes until next semester (which begins in January). Elementary schools in counties where there are fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people will be able to reopen December 7.

Beshear said there will be close to 10,000 Kentucky K-12 students in quarantine or isolation by the end of the week.

Daycares, churches, barber shops and retail stores will not have to close.

Venues for weddings and funerals will be limited to 25 people beginning on Friday through midnight December 13.

Indoor social gatherings will be limited to two households, not exceeding 8 people, until December 13.

Starting Friday, restaurants and bars will be closed to indoor seating until December 13. They will be allowed to have outdoor seating, but no outdoor events. Beshear warned that “packed patios” would lead to further restrictions.

The state will be using a $40 million fund to help restaurants and bars make it through the closures. Entities that qualify will receive $10,000 and the stipend will only apply to non-publicly traded businesses. Chains will be limited to two locations and no restaurants that make 50 percent of their revenue from drive through will be allowed to apply for the stipend.

Gyms will be reduced to 33 percent capacity and will not be allowed to host group classes. Indoor sporting events, including practices, will be canceled.

All employees who can work virtually, should work virtually, Beshear said.

The restrictions came on the fourth highest day for new cases, with 2,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 144,753. Beshear also announced 15 new deaths, including a 15-year-old girl from Ballard County, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,712.

The state’s positivity rate is 9.13 percent. There are 1,553 Kentuckians currently in the hospital with the virus, 359 of whom are in intensive care.

There are currently 1,675 active cases among nursing home residents and 987 active cases among nursing home staff.

“Our long-term care facilities are being overwhelmed,” Beshear said.