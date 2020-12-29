It’s ... chicken time? Artist morphs Colonel Sanders into a Power Ranger.

A KFC-inspired Power Ranger created by Al Villa takes cues from multiple brand logos. alevsytonterias (Instagram)

A KFC advertising campaign that started in 2015 has demonstrated that anybody can become Colonel Sanders. A recent “movie” starring Mario Lopez showed that Sanders himself can morph into roles outside of his restaurant.

Sanders, who also has his own dating simulator, wears a lot of hats. But, can he become a superhero?

Al Villa, an artist based out of Mexico, decided the answer was “Yes.”

A KFC-inspired design was the latest creation in his recent series of fast-food themed Power Rangers, the “Fast Food Rangers.” The series kicked off Dec. 3 with a McDonald’s-style character, and was soon followed by heroes inspired by Burger King and Domino’s. A ranger based off of Jollibee, a Filiipino fast food chain, was done next by request before the KFC Ranger was brought into existence.

Villa answered a few Herald-Leader questions about his inspiration for the series and his design that pays homage to a Kentucky icon. (Answers edited for clarity.)

What inspired your fast food series?

Villa: It sounds silly, but there are brands that we are used to throughout life. We recognize their walls, their signs, their glasses, their buckets, their colors and their shapes. There are very well made and rich brandings. Seeing certain patterns that the “Sentai” and “Power Rangers” follow, I thought “How fun would it be to synthesize these brands into helmets and suits?’ The possibilities are limitless.

(Note: “Sentai” is the Japanese television show from which the Power Rangers TV show sources much of its footage.)

Can you describe the design process behind your KFC Ranger?

Villa: Well, the process starts with the helmet. It wasn’t the first one I designed, so I already had certain values to follow. For example, when a brand has a character, it already embodies the values of the brand, but I look for the balance between the character with all this corporate image. I wanted the Colonel’s glasses and mustache, but I wanted him to look tough, glasses up like “I don’t need to see you right now,” and the traditional KFC red lines like a warrior’s face paint.

The visor is a bit more extended than a regular Power Ranger (reminiscent of a motorcyclist) and the sharp angle gives it a challenging expression. The suit itself is inspired by the Colonel’s apron (from the 2006-2014 logo), but converted into an elegant waistcoat that someone could wear in a restaurant with his bow. That twist could be part of the employees uniform and it would look amazing. The boots and gloves are inspired by cups and buckets throughout the years and the colors in general are from the logo used in the late 90’s.

If any fan of Power Rangers reads this I want them to catch the references. For example in the arms, legs, and belt it has golden pieces, it is a special ranger. Inspired by the White Mighty Morphin Power Ranger or the White Dairanger. His morpher is a plaque with the KFC icon. The vest also bears similarities to Beast Morphers suits.

What would KFC Ranger’s signature weapon be?

Villa: I like to believe that he lowers the lenses of his helmet to gain more power, unleashing his fried powers. Covered in delicious BBQ sauce, his costume turns honey-colored and becomes very delicious to be touched by anyone. But, to stop the rambling, a blaster inspired by the Colt 1911, elegant.