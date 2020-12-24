Can’t get a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox? Check out the Kentucky Fried Chicken console.

The KFConsole is developed by Kentucky Fried Chicken and Cooler Master. It’s looking to fight it out with PlayStation and Xbox for supremacy in the console wars, according to KFC. Photo via KFC Gaming and Cooler Master

If a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X has been too tough to find this year, Kentucky Fried Chicken may have another option – the KFConsole.

Yes, KFC has announced its own video game console. It was built by Cooler Master, a computer hardware manufacturing company. It features an Intel NUC 9 Compute Element, a one-terabyte SSD, an ASUS graphics card and a “hot swappable” graphics processing unit, according to the KFConsole’s page on Cooler Master.

And because it’s KFC, the bucket-shaped system also comes with the “world’s first built in chicken chamber.” It’s a storage space that utilizes the gaming system’s natural heat and airflow in order to keep chicken warm.

“Gaming consoles are made to evolve,” KFC Gaming said in its reveal video for the console. “Welcome to the next level in gaming innovation.”

The system supports virtual reality games and runs at up to 240 frames per second for all games, according to the online reveal for the console. It also supports 4k gaming. There doesn’t appear to be a disc slot on the system, so it may only offer access to digital download games, similar to the cheaper version of the new PlayStation 5.

Is the KFC console actually real?

Neither KFC nor Cooler Master released any information on a price or release date for the console. But KFC has a history of actually following through on its marketing concepts that seem way too far out of the box (or bucket) for a fried chicken restaurant chain.

The company partnered with Lifetime television network to release a short romantic drama a few weeks ago titled “Recipe for Seduction.” The film starred Mario Lopez as Colonel Harlan Sanders, a chef with a secret recipe that was going to change the word.

The company also made headlines in the gaming world last year when it released “I Love You, Colonel Sanders!” It was a dating simulator that allowed players to go on a virtual date with the colonel.