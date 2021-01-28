Looking for a good burger? Semi-annual Lexington food event is back and it’s longer

Goodwood Brewpub in Lexington and Frankfort will have The Drunken Pig burger, a half pound of Angus beef topped with housemade beer cheese, bourbon bacon jam, bacon, lettuce and pickle on a brioche bun. Vegetarian option available. Smiley Pete

Just in time to perk up your winter dining doldrums, it’s a special limited-time-only dining event that will have you feeling all summery.

It’s Halfway to Burger Week 2021, Feb. 3-7. That’s right, three days this year instead of just one to get out an enjoy more than a dozen hamburger specials at local restaurants for only $6.

The event, organized by Smiley Pete Productions, is a precursor to the popular annual Lexington Burger Week, which will be July 5-11 this year, pandemic permitting. So mark you calendars.

Here’s what you need to remember about this event: The restaurants may run out of the special menu item, so be patient and buy sides and drinks to go with the awesome burgers to help support the local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because the Super Bowl is Saturday, Feb. 7, please confirm hours with the restaurant of your choice.

Restaurants will serve the same burgers they had for 2020’s Lexington Burger Week, which was held in September due to the COVID pandemic and dining restrictions. So if there’s a favorite you can’t stop dreaming of, here’s a chance to taste it again.

Columbia Steakhouse at 201 N. Limestone will have the South in Your Mouth burger, an 8-ounce ground chuck burger topped with housemade pimento cheese and fried green tomato. Smiley Pete

Mr. Brews Taphouse, 220 Ruccio Way, will have its Brewtucky Burger, smothered in beer cheese, topped with Grippos-crusted fried green tomato, and drizzled with Kentucky flavored aioli on a brioche bun. Smiley Pete

Lexington Halfway to Burger Week restaurants: