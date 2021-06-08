Need a good sandwich? Here are 12 of the best Lexington restaurants have to offer

When it comes to sandwiches, there is the legendary Philly Cheesesteak and the New Orleans Po’ Boy. But what about Lexington?

Can you think of any sandwich specifically identified with Lexington?

Let’s face it, sometimes you simply grow bored of burgers, hot dogs, and pizza.

I recently set out to track down a noteworthy cross-section of some of the most stand-out robust sandwiches in Lexington. The best sandwiches since sliced bread.

Actor Keanu Reeves is credited with saying, “Life is good when you have a good sandwich.” Who would disagree? Sandwich-making is an art.

While there are other delectable sandwiches in town also worth your money, here is a list — in alphabetical particular order — of 12 really good and satisfying sandwiches that may not already be on your dining-out radar.

Lexington can be a sandwich-lover’s delight if you know where to look. If you don’t, use this guide and list for the best sandwiches the city has to offer.

Lexington’s best sandwiches

▪ ▪ ▪

Carson’s Food & Drink: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

A massive chicken breast tossed liberally in a thick buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill ranch dressing and bleu cheese crumbles. A definite standout for $14, including fries.

The chicken breast jutted well out of the bun. It is by far the largest, heftiest hot chicken sandwich of any that I sampled in Lexington. So large in fact, it takes both hands to pick it up and handle it. The heat is tangy-spicy and powerful. A delicious mixture of ingredients and you had better be hungry to finish this one.

Address: 362 E Main St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Online: carsonsfoodanddrink.com

The Whitefish Sandwich Special from Charlie’s Seafood. Rob Bolson

Charlie’s Seafood: Whitefish Sandwich

Established in 1981, Charlie’s bills itself as “Home of Lexington’s Best Fish Sandwich.” Simply put, you will probably not find a larger fish sandwich in the city. It is huge — one half-pound of fish. The whitefish is hand-cut on the premises and more than 16,000 of the sandwiches are sold at Charlie’s annually.

The daily White Fish Sandwich Special includes the sandwich and choice of two: fries, slaw, or hushpuppies. Price: $10.50. A la carte: Large sandwich: $7.25. Small sandwich: $5.75.

Bring your appetite — and be prepared to carry out. Primarily a seafood market, Charlie’s does not offer indoor seating.

Address: 926 Winchester Rd.

Hours: Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Online: facebook.com/Charlies-Seafood-Carry-Out-Restaurant-126514477188

The Farmhouse sandwich from Dad’s Favorites Southern Style Deli. Rob Bolson

Dad’s Favorites Southern Style Deli: Farmhouse

One of the two “Dad’s Daily Special” sandwiches available on Mondays — and one of my favorite sandwiches. Circle an upcoming Monday on your calendar and check this one out soon.

Made with Dad’s Chicken Salad, Dad’s Pimento Cheese and served on white or wheat toast with crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it was a “misfire” creation, according to James Caudill (AKA “Dad”), when an employee mistakenly assembled the ingredients about eight years ago while creating another sandwich on the menu.

The first customer to try it — a frequent customer to the popular lunch spot — noted that it was the best sandwich he had ever eaten at Dad’s. With the “chicken, pork and garden ingredients,” it was instantly dubbed the “Farmhouse,” and the rest is history. Price: $7.99. Add choice of chips and a drink for $2.50 more.

Located inside the Garden Springs Arcade Shops complex, Dad’s Favorites is a bit difficult to find, but certainly worth a visit.

Also worth noting, in March, Dad’s Asiago pot roast sandwich made MSN’s list of Top 40 “America’s best roast beef sandwiches.”

Address: 820 Lane Allen Rd., Suite 148.

Hours: Open weekdays 11 a.m-3p.m.

Online: dadsfavorites.com

The Yatwich sandwich from Gumbo Ya Ya. Rob Bolson

Gumbo Ya Ya: The Yatwich

Described as “a little Italian-y, a little lemony, and very, very, spicy!” Also known as “Drunken Chicken,” it is the only sandwich on the “Fast casual, Cajun Creole” menu. Made with pulled chicken sauteed and blended with garlic, onions, green onions, tomatoes, olive oil, and... yes, beer. Served on focaccia bread with a small side of tortilla chips for $8.

There is no other sandwich quite like this one in Lexington. If you like spicy sandwiches, this one is for you. I have had my fair share of Yatwich sandwiches over the years and it remains near the top of my personal favorite’s list.

Address: 1080 South Broadway.

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m-6 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Online: gumboyayaky.com

The Crab Cake Sandwich from Horse & Jockey Pub. Rob Bolson

Horse & Jockey Pub: Crab Cake Sandwich

Homemade crab cake on a Sunrise Bakery brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, homemade spicy mayo and homemade coleslaw. Served with house cut fries for $14. This one is bursting with flavor and will save you a drive to Maryland the next time you are craving a tasty crab cake sandwich.

An equine-themed Irish Gastropub, the Horse & Jockey Pub opened in downtown Lexington in January of 2020. The name is a nod to the famous Horse and Jockey Hotel in Tipperary, Ireland.

Address: 131 Cheapside.

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Online: horseandjockeypub.com

The Big Bert BLT from Lexington Diner. Rob Bolson

Lexington Diner: Big Bert BLT

Lexington Diner’s BLT does not skimp on the most essential ingredient — the bacon! The sandwich is piled high with crispy bacon (the most I have found on any BLT in town), lettuce, tomato, and topped with chipotle ranch. Served on your choice of white or wheat bread. Price: $11, which includes one side.

As the story goes, Bert was a regular at the Diner’s previous downtown location and ordered the BLT every day.

A BLT is the quintessential Summer sandwich for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and when you are ready to experience one of the best BLTs in the city, head on over to the Lexington Diner.

Address: 841 Lane Allen Rd., in the Commonwealth Plaza in the Gardenside neighborhood.

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m-3 p.m.

Website: lexingtondiner.com

The Pimento Cheese Hot Brown sandwich from The Mousetrap. Rob Bolson

The Mousetrap: Pimento Cheese Hot Brown

The Mousetrap’s twist on the classic Kentucky Hot Brown. A baked open-face sandwich of sliced turkey, fresh tomato, crispy bacon, made in-house with The Mousetrap’s pimento cheese Mornay sauce.

While it may not be the original version created in the 1920s at the world-famous Brown Hotel, it is assuredly capable of filling your next craving for a warm and wonderful Hot Brown and will not require you to drive to Louisville to get it. Price: $10.39.

Known for its famous pimento cheese, The Mousetrap is a family-owned and operated specialty food and cheese store that opened in 1976 and features numerous made-to-order deli sandwich options and select entrees, soups, salads, and desserts, including several vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items.

Address: 3323 Tates Creek Rd., at the Lansdowne Shoppes.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m-5 p.m.

Website: mousetrapky.com

Old San Juan Cuban Cuisine: Cuban (Cubano) Sandwich

Ham, roasted pork, chorizo, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and butter served on hearty Cuban bread. Price: $6.99.

Old San Juan features homemade authentic Cuban food and a tasty Cubano sandwich. Cuban sandwiches are said to have likely originated in cafes catering to Cuban workers in Tampa or Key West, two early Cuban immigrant communities in Florida.

Old San Juan’s version is flavorful and filling, and you will not leave hungry.

Address: 247 Surfside Dr.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday Noon-8 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Online: facebook.com/Old-San-Juan-Cuban-Cuisine-187517457954272

The Ultimate Club from Rafferty’s. Rob Bolson

Rafferty’s: Ultimate Club

Piled high with sliced smoked turkey, ham, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and Rafferty’s signature honey-mustard dressing. Served on toasted wheatberry bread. It is a challenge to fit this sandwich into your mouth. Go hungry. Price: $10.99, served with one side.

I cannot recall ever ordering anything at Rafferty’s other than the Ultimate Club and consider it to be among the best club sandwiches in town.

Address: 1865 Alysheba Way, in Hamburg.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Online: raffertys.com

The Memphis sandwich from Southern Deli and Tavern Rob Bolson

Southern Deli and Tavern: The Memphis

Made with only three ingredients: sliced banana, peanut butter, and Nutella hazelnut spread, served on pressed sourdough and includes a side of chips for $6.95. A nod to what is reported to have been the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich.

Elvis’ take included two pieces of bread, peanut butter, sliced or mashed banana, topped with bacon, and fried in a skillet. I am confident the big E would approve of Southern Deli’s version. Who can resist Nutella? Not me.

This local sandwich shop and bar, located on the South Limestone corridor between campus and downtown Lexington, opened in the summer of 2019 and is a relative newcomer to Lexington’s food scene. “A ‘southern spin’ on traditional deli sandwiches and burgers.”

There are a total ten “Southern Sandwiches” on the menu, including the Savannah, the Miami, the Charleston, the San Clemente, the Decatur, the New Orleans, the Nashville, the Baton Rouge, and the Lexington.

Address: 207 South Limestone.

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Online: thesoutherndeliandtavern.com.

The Reuben sandwich from Stella’s Kentucky Deli. Rob Bolson

Stella’s Kentucky Deli: Reuben

A mound of local corned beef, tangy house made kraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye. Served with chips and a pickle wedge. Price: $9.50, but double the corned beef for $3 more.

There are various claims as to who created the original Reuben sandwich, but Stella’s Reuben is certainly one worth trying. It is a delightful balance of flavors and the corned beef is tender and tasty.

According to its owners, Stella’s opened in 1981 as a sandwich shop and delicatessen named after the owner’s small, lovable, and poorly behaved dog. Many years prior to that, the building housed Knight’s Confectionary, a candy shop which operated as a speakeasy during prohibition and remained in the Knight family for decades.

Stella’s philosophy is “farm to plate” and they make all of their sandwiches, salads, soups, and desserts by hand, in house, using ingredients that are seasonably available.





Address: 143 Jefferson St.

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 9 a.m-3 p.m.

Online: stellaskentuckydeli.com

The Funny Farm sandwich from Winchell’s. Gabi Broekema gbroekema@herald-leader.com

Winchell’s: Funny Farm

One of Lexington’s most unusual and hearty sandwiches, the Funny Farm is a Winchell’s original, consisting of three types of pork including a country fried pork chop, country ham, and crispy bacon, topped with a fried egg, and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with house made chips. Price: $11.99.

It is filling. The pepper jack cheese gives it a little kick and the egg adds a breakfast feel to the concoction.

Family-owned and operated, casual, and friendly, Winchell’s Restaurant & Sports Bar has been a Lexington staple on Southland Drive, serving up a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner comfort foods for more than 25 years.

Address: 348 Southland Dr.

Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday–Saturday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website: winchellsrestaurant.com