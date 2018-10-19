Washington Post takes readers off the beaten path to Lexington’s local haunts

Last week, it was the New York Times. This week, the Washington Post is all over Lexington.

The Post’s “Things to Do in Lexington” stretches the boundaries a little ... OK, quite a bit.

But it’s all in service of giving readers a deeper perspective on this “bucolic Kentucky city ... fiercely proud of its omnipresent horses and bourbon.”

The piece highlights many of the usual suspects, such as the Kentucky Castle (where Philadelphia Eagles quarter back Carson Wentz proposed to his Bluegrass-native girlfriend), 21c Museum Hotel, Pepper Distillery District and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Post commits a bit a faux pas by saying “The crown jewel is Buffalo Trace” ... Buffalo Trace is great distillery and does several great tours, but it isn’t part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail anymore after a somewhat acrimonious split.

The Post also mentions well-regarded restaurants such as Honeywood and Dudley’s on Short, but the writer also hunted out some local favorites Blue Door Smokehouse, Kentucky Native Cafe at Michler’s and Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez.

Other local spots that get some well-deserved love: Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, Pops Resale, Kentucky Horse Park, Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, Justins’ House of Bourbon, Gratz Park Historic District and the Clay Avenue Shops, including Magee’s Bakery.

It’s just another sign that the world is taking notice of what Lexington and the Bluegrass have to offer.