Fayette Mall Chick-fil-A still closed. Hepatitis A not to blame, health officials say.

Hepatitis A is not the cause of the continued closure of the Chick-fil-A in the Fayette Mall food court, health department officials say.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is still investigating the reported employee and customer illnesses that closed the restaurant last week. According to department spokesperson, Kevin Hall, Hepatitis A is not to blame.
“Hepatitis A has a longer incubation period,” Hall wrote in an email. “People would not be sick as fast as what this issue is seeing.”
The restaurant voluntarily closed Friday, and planned to reopen Monday after a health department inspection, but according to multiple mall food court employees, the store is not open.
Hall said the store has not yet contacted the health department to do the inspection required for reopening.
The health department is still working to determine a cause, Hall said.
Last week, Chick-fil-A operator Tyler Bruce said in a statement that the restaurant was closed “as soon as multiple employees reported symptoms of being ill. Additionally, we proactively notified the health department to investigate the situation and they have confirmed that we have taken every necessary action to protect the well-being of our guests and team members.”
WKYT-TV, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported Friday that the restaurant was closed and was being deep cleaned and sanitized because of the reported illnesses.
Bruce has not yet responded to requests for comment on Monday. It’s unclear when the store will reopen.
