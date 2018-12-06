Another Lexington restaurant on Southland Drive closes

Another longtime Southland Drive restaurant apparently has closed. The Soup Kitchen at 376 Southland Drive posted a notice on the door saying the location “is NOW CLOSED.”
The restaurant, which opened in April 2010, served a roster of daily soups.
According to the note, the restaurant is looking for a new location and hopes to reopen. It isn’t clear exactly when the location closed; the last time the daily menu was updated online was Nov. 21. The restaurant had been on Lexington health department probation since September 2016.
Last month, Willie’s Locally Known announced it was closing after about three years on Southland.
The corridor is in the midst of a shakeup, with new restaurants coming, including Stein’s by Addies, a new New York-style Jewish deli, and LaRosa’s Pizzeria, which will open a catering location where the former Hunan Chinese restaurant was.
