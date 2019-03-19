Ford to add 550 new jobs to Louisville truck plant amid ‘surging’ SUV demand

Because of surging demand for two of Ford’s SUV’s, the company is planning on adding 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
Ford announced the 550 new jobs Tuesday plus the movement of an additional 500 jobs from a second Louisville plant to the truck plant for a total gain of about 1,000 positions at the truck plant in. northeast Louisville..
The popularity of Ford’s Expedition and Navigator led to the new jobs, Ford said Tuesday.
Retail sales for the Expedition were up 35 percent last year and the average amount paid was $62,000, up $11,800 in one year, according to the company. Sales for the Navigator grew 70 percent in 2018 in the vehicle’s best sales year since 2007, Ford said.
“Kentucky Truck Plant is home to two of Ford and Lincoln’s most successful vehicles,” said John Savona, Ford vice president, North American manufacturing. “After seeing a continued increase in customer demand for Expedition and Navigator, we are boosting production for a second time to meet it.”
Vehicle production will increase in July, the motor company said. To produce more Expeditions and Navigators, Ford also increased the line speed at the truck plant.
It’s the second major announcement for the auto industry in Kentucky this month. Last week, Toyota’s Georgetown plant announced it will build the hyprid Rav4 crossover SUV and the hybrid Lexus ES in a $238 million investment.
