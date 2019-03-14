Toyota Georgetown plant to produce two hybrid vehicles in new multimillion-dollar investment

Toyota’s Georgetown plant will build the hybrid Rav4 crossover sport-utility vehicle and the hybrid Lexus ES in a $238 million new investment, company officials revealed Thursday.
The Georgetown plant additions are part of $749 million in new investment in production in five states.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky was already Toyota’s largest in the world, according to the company, and as of Thursday, it could produce 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually.
“These latest investments represent even more examples of our long-term commitment to build where we sell,” Jim Lentz, chief executive officer for Toyota Motor North America said Thursday in a written statement. “By boosting our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we can better serve our customers and dealers and position our manufacturing plants for future success with more domestic capacity.”
The Lexus ES 300h hybrid will begin production in May with annual capacity of 12,000 vehicles. The Rav4 hybrid will be made starting in January 2020 with annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles.
Toyota currently manufactures the Camry, Avalon, Lexus ES 350, Camry hybrid and Avalon hybrid at the Georgetown facility. Four-cylinder and V-6 engines are also built at the site.
More than 8,000 workers are at the roughly 8 million-square-foot facility on more than 1,300 acres. The plant was built as Toyota’s first “wholly-owned vehicle manufacturing plant” in the United States.
In 2017, Toyota “invested $1.33 billion in TMMK to introduce Toyota New Global Architecture and $120 million to expand 2.5- liter engine production. TMMK represents a total $7 billion investment.“
Toyota’s plans also include:
- $288 million for increasing annual engine capacity at Toyota’s Huntsville, Alabama, facility. The plant will add 450 jobs to accommodate new four-cylinder and V6 engine production lines. Last year Toyota and Mazda announced plans to build a $1.6 billion joint-venture plant in Huntsville that will eventually employ about 4,000 people.
- $62 million on equipment to boost production of Toyota and Lexus cylinder heads at its Bodine Aluminum facility in Troy, Missouri, as part of its cost-saving New Global Architecture production strategy to share common parts and components among different vehicles.
- $50 million to expand and upgrade equipment at a Bodine plant in Jackson, Tennessee, will add 13 jobs and produce engine blocks while doubling the capacity of hybrid transaxle cases and housings.
- $111 million for equipment and expansion of its its plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, to double the capacity of hybrid transaxles. That would create 123 jobs
Previously, Toyota also announced a $600 million investment at its Princeton, Indiana, plant to increase the capacity of its Highlander SUV and to incorporate the new production strategy, and $170 million to launch the 2020 Corolla on a new production line in Blue Springs, Mississippi.
