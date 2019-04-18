Don’t have reservations at Jeff Ruby’s? Here are nine other new places to try

An elevated egg sandwich is on the menu when First Watch moves from the location at Man o’War closer to town further down Richmond Road.

Lexington’s dining scene is always busy, and April is no exception. There are new places to enjoy a beer, get a coffee, celebrate date night or get lunch. Here’s what’s opening:

▪ Jeff Ruby’s, 101 West Vine Street, is opening Monday. Move over, every other steakhouse in Lexington. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse promises a “magical” experience that goes way beyond the food. Or at least that’s the promise: That you’ll get something really special for that price tag, because it will likely be the most expensive restaurant in Lexington. But that isn’t stopping slowing down the advance reservations, I bet.

▪ First Watch, 2890 Richmond Road, is also opening Monday. This restaurant is moving from the location near Man o’War to be closer to the rest of the restaurants owned by Holland Restaurant Group, including Skyline Chili and, coming next month, LaRosa’s Pizza. Open for breakfast and lunch, First Watch is known for great breakfast food, sandwiches and salads.

Lexington will be getting a second location of the popular Chuy's Mexican restaurant at Hamburg. The Texas-based chain has a cult-like following for its fresh salsas and hand-made tortillas. Matt Goins

▪ Chuy’s, 1856 Alysheba Way in Hamburg, is opening Tuesday. The “always fresh” light is on at Lexington’s second location of this Texas Tex-Mex restaurant. It’s going to be open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, whenever that margarita and salsa mood hits. The menu has lots of options from full-on carne to meat free, including hand-rolled tortillas and 10 signature house-made sauces.

Which Wich, a new sandwich shop opening in Lexington, offers many different options, including combos. The first one will be in the Crossroads IGA on Leestown. Photo provided

▪ Which Wich, 2656 Abigail Way, is opening Wednesday in the new Crossroads IGA out towards Masterson Station. It’s the first Lexington location for this restaurant that promises “superior sandwiches” to go, with a menu that includes a banh mi, a Philly cheesesteak, an Italian club, a reuben, and make-your-own options.

SHARE COPY LINK See a few of the restaurants in Lexington that had shut their doors in 2018.

▪ Runoosh Cafe and Pantry, 543 South Limestone, is opening sometime this month or early May. It’s a new restaurant in what used to be NicenPan and Limestone Pizza, but serving Mediterranean cuisine, ice cream, fresh smoothies and coffee drinks. Runoosh also will have a shop with pantry items, soft drinks, candies and international food.

▪ Richie’s Chicken, 771 East New Circle, is opening in late April or early May; watch Facebook for an announcement. The Cincinnati-based chain bills itself as ”your soul food destination,” with a menu of fried chicken, wings, fried fish and sides including greens and mac and cheese.

▪ Manchester Coffee Co., 903 Manchester Street Suite 180, opened in late March featuring a menu of coffee drinks and fresh baked goods from Sunrise Bakery. Manchester Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Manchester is serving guest roasts right now but plans to begin roasting their own coffee soon.

▪ Midway Bakery, 510 South Winter Street, isn’t new but here’s what is: A full lunch menu. This bakery from chef Ouita Michel now has fresh sandwiches with Kentucky favorites like Benedictine, olive nut, pimiento and egg salad, quiche, bagel sandwiches, and soups, including sister restaurant Wallace Station’s Whitesburg Soup Beans. And then there are the desserts. Oh my.

Fusion Brewing on the Pepper campus opened in February but the big doors are open and the patio is swinging now that it’s warm. Photo provided

▪ Fusion Brewing, 1170 Manchester Street Suite 150, actually opened in February. But the brewery is really hitting its stride now because with the warmer weather the garage doors are open and there is plenty of seating on the patio next to the creek. Owner and brewer Christian Paumi has lots of different housemade beers on tap, Cuban food every Friday night and all day Saturday, and food trucks on site Thursdays and Sundays. It’s next to Battle Axes, the axe-throwing place under the mural in the big old rickhouse on the old Pepper Distillery campus.

▪ The Paddock and the Woodford Inn, 140 Park Street in Versailles, has reopened under new owners Sammi Hazen and Whitney Downes. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily with a new menu of sandwiches and entrees including shrimp and grits and a hot brown.